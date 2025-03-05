FIFA Banned Pakistan For 2026 World Cup, Then Lifted The Ban: Here Is Why

Hyderabad: The world governing body of football, FIFA, lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after they made the necessary constitutional changes. These changes were made to ensure smooth governance of the sport in the country. FIFA had suspended the PFF, and it also ruled out Pakistan from participating in the 2026 World Cup as they failed to amend the constitution as required by the global body.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025.”

“The decision was taken after the PFF Congress unanimously approved the version of the PFF Constitution validated by FIFA and the AFC, fulfilling thereby the requirement established by the Bureau in its decision of 6 February 2025,” FIFA mentioned in an official press release

However, PFF arrived at the decision to make the necessary amendments last Thursday. Thus, FIFA has lifted the ban on the governing council. Although there have been multiple changes in the Pakistan Football Federation, the core issues haunting Pakistan football still remain unsolved. With the upliftment of the suspension, Pakistan will now be able to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and the team will face Syria in the Group E fixture on March 25.

Russia and Congo are still banned from participating

Russia won’t be able to meet the qualification criteria as they were barred from participating in both the UEFA and FIFA tournaments after their invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

FIFA threw Congo out of the tournament, citing ‘unlawful third-party interference" in management of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) as the reason behind the decision. According to FIFA rules, football governance is not allowed by FIFA to be affected by external influence. Congo was unable to resolve this over time and so they were ruled out of the competition.

Congo’s hopes of making it to the World Cup are already dim as they could not do much in the African qualifiers. FIFA has already said that till Congo resolves their issues, they will be banned from the competition.