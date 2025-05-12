FIDE Provisionally Suspends Grandmaster Christopher Yoo Over Harassment Allegations

Hyderabad: American Chess grandmaster Christopher Yoo has been provisionally suspended by the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) after a fresh harassment complaint. He has been handed a 60-day suspension starting May 9 after a female player accused him of wrongdoings during the Grenke Open competition.

FIDE issued a statement on Saturday confirming the same and saying that the EDC has handed the player a temporary suspension considering the serious nature of the case. The statement also added that the initial period of 60-day suspension might also be extended if a final decision is not taken till the deadline.

“The suspension stems from two separate complaints alleging violations of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code. Case 5/2025 (A), filed by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), and an additional recent complaint – whose details and complainant remain confidential due to the sensitive nature of the allegations – are both under investigation by the EDC.”

Notably, this is not the first time when Yoo has faced a disciplinary action. In November 2024, the United States Chess Federation (USCF) had banned him for a year as a result of an outburst during the US Chess Championship. The grandmaster showed his anger after facing a loss by storming out of the playing hall, destroying his scoresheet and reportedly striking a videographer.

After the whole incident, the 18-year-old was ousted from the tournament and was also banned from the Saint Louis Chess Club. Local police had also filed a fourth-degree charge against him. The USCF added a five-year probation to the one-year suspension. Now, the recent development has added significantly to his troubles.

Despite the ban from the USA, Yoo recently participated in the Sardinia World Chess Festival in Italy. International Arbiter Chris Bird had questioned how he was allowed to participate in a FIDE-rated event under suspension. However, FIDE clarified later that the USCF’s request is still under investigation.