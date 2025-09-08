FIDE Grand Swiss Round 4: Divya Deshmukh Stuns Amin Bassem; Gukesh-Arjun Play Draw In All-Indian Battle
Divya Deshmukh produced a shocking result in round 4 of the FIDE Grand Swiss while Gukesh and Arjun played a draw.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: The fourth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss turned out to be an interesting one from the Indian perspective as Divya Deshmukh produced a stunning upset while reigning world champion D Gukesh played a draw against Arjun Erigaisi in round 4 matches. Divya managed to stun Egyptian grandmaster Amin Bassem to dish out her first win in the tournament.
Divya Deshmukh beat an Egyptian grandmaster
Divya managed to beat Baseem, who is ranked 666 spots above the Indian prodigy in the FIDE ratings. Divya outplayed her opponent with black pieces in a battle that saw consistent twists and turns.
Divya Deshmukh and Aleksandra Goryachkina picked up their first wins of the tournament in Round 4 — keeping their results perfectly matched!
🇪🇬 Bassem Amin 0 - 1 Divya Deshmukh 🇮🇳
Aleksandra Goryachkina 1 - 0 Dmitrij Kollars 🇩🇪#FIDEGrandSwiss pic.twitter.com/mkbas3NgR1
The Indian player found herself in a tough position after the opening moves, but she kept fighting. Eventually, she found a tactical combination to checkmate the white king and wrapped up the game in 48 moves to ink her first win of the competition.
Gukesh, Arjun shake hands after a draw
The highly anticipated battle between fifth-placed Arjun Erigaisi and sixth-placed D Gukesh in the FIDE classical ratings ended with both sharing the points.
Standings | After Round 4 | 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 7, 2025
🇮🇷 Parham Maghsoodloo holds the sole lead in the Open Section, while Kateryna Lagno and 🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu share the lead in the Women’s.
📷 Michal Walusza#FIDEGrandSwiss pic.twitter.com/Ov20lz3naX
Arjun was playing with the black pieces, and the match developed from a Catalan opening. The pawn exchanges occurred in the 10th move, and both players lost a bishop and a knight each by move 14. By the 21st move, rooks from both sides were taken out the board.
The two Indian players then opted for a queen exchange, which left them with a knight each on the board along with pawns. The Indian player eventually shook hands as the match was locked in a position of stalemate.
Maghsoodloo leading Open section, Vaishali in joint lead
Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo is at the top of the standings in the ‘Open’ section with a tally of 3.5 points out of a possible 4. Gukesh, Arjun and Pragg are in the second spot with nine other competitors.
Vaishali is in joint lead with Russian GM Kateryna Lagno in the women’s section after playing a 31-move draw against Wagner. Another Indian in the fray, GM Harika Dronavalli, is joint-fourth in the standings after playing four consecutive draws in the tournament.