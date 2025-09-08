ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE Grand Swiss Round 4: Divya Deshmukh Stuns Amin Bassem; Gukesh-Arjun Play Draw In All-Indian Battle

Gukesh and Erigaisi played a draw in the Round 4 of the FIDE Grand Swiss ( FIDE 'X' handle )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : September 8, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The fourth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss turned out to be an interesting one from the Indian perspective as Divya Deshmukh produced a stunning upset while reigning world champion D Gukesh played a draw against Arjun Erigaisi in round 4 matches. Divya managed to stun Egyptian grandmaster Amin Bassem to dish out her first win in the tournament. Divya Deshmukh beat an Egyptian grandmaster Divya managed to beat Baseem, who is ranked 666 spots above the Indian prodigy in the FIDE ratings. Divya outplayed her opponent with black pieces in a battle that saw consistent twists and turns. The Indian player found herself in a tough position after the opening moves, but she kept fighting. Eventually, she found a tactical combination to checkmate the white king and wrapped up the game in 48 moves to ink her first win of the competition. Gukesh, Arjun shake hands after a draw