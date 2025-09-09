ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE Grand Swiss: Abhimanyu Mishra Scripts History With Shocking Win Over Gukesh

Hyderabad: India suffered a double blow in the fifth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss as Indian players suffered two shock defeats on Monday. D Gukesh suffered a defeat at the hands of the USA grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra, while Top seed Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was stunned by Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum.

On a day where Indian players produced a mixed bag of results, Arjun Erigaisi dished out a clinical victory against Russian-turned-Swiss player Nikita Vitiugov. Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran continued his stellar run in the tournament, beating Hungary’s Richard Rapport.

Mishra upsets Gukesh

USA grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra beat the youngest-ever world chess champion, Gukesh in 61 moves. Mishra became the youngest player ever to beat a reigning world champion in a game of classical chess at the age of 16.

He broke the 33-year-old record set by Grandmaster Gata Kamsky of the USA when he outplayed then-world champion Garry Kasparov at the age of 17 in Dortmund.

Mishra has produced another impressive performance in the tournament as he played a draw against another Indian prodigy, R. Praggnanandhaa, who staged a comeback from a losing position with black pieces.