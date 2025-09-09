ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE Grand Swiss: Abhimanyu Mishra Scripts History With Shocking Win Over Gukesh

Abhimanyu Mishra of the USA inked a unique feat with a shocking win over D Gukesh in Round 5 of the FIDE Grand Swiss.

Abhimanyu Mishra Becomes Youngest ever player to beat a reigning world champion
USA grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra beat D Gukesh (FIDE)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: India suffered a double blow in the fifth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss as Indian players suffered two shock defeats on Monday. D Gukesh suffered a defeat at the hands of the USA grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra, while Top seed Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was stunned by Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum.

On a day where Indian players produced a mixed bag of results, Arjun Erigaisi dished out a clinical victory against Russian-turned-Swiss player Nikita Vitiugov. Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran continued his stellar run in the tournament, beating Hungary’s Richard Rapport.

Mishra upsets Gukesh

USA grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra beat the youngest-ever world chess champion, Gukesh in 61 moves. Mishra became the youngest player ever to beat a reigning world champion in a game of classical chess at the age of 16.

He broke the 33-year-old record set by Grandmaster Gata Kamsky of the USA when he outplayed then-world champion Garry Kasparov at the age of 17 in Dortmund.

Mishra has produced another impressive performance in the tournament as he played a draw against another Indian prodigy, R. Praggnanandhaa, who staged a comeback from a losing position with black pieces.

Maghsoodloo at the top of the standings

Maghsoodloo is at the top of the standings, bagging 4.5 points out of a possible 5. Arjun, Bluebaum and Mishra are chasing him closely with four points each. Nodirbek Abdusattorov is in contention to join the chasing pack and is still has a chance to earn the title.

R Vaishali is in joint lead in the women’s section

India’s R Vasishali maintained the joint lead after a draw against Russia’s Kateryna Lagno. Dinara Wagner of Germany and Ulviyya Fataliyeva of Azerbaijan are sharing the first spot, with the two earning four points each.

FIDE Grand Swiss prize pool

The tournament has a total prize pool of USD 625,000 and USD 230,000 in the women’s event. Also, the top two players in each section will earn spots in the next candidates’ tournament.

ABHIMANYU MISHRAD GUKESHPRAGGNANANDHAA STUNNED BY BLUEBAUMPARHAM MAGHSOODLOO AT TOPFIDE GRAND SWISS

