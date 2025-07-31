GM Divya Deshmukh Receives Grand Welcome At Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: Grand Master Divya Deshmukh, who became the first Indian to win the coveted FIDE Women's World Cup, was welcomed in a grand manner at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Wednesday night.

Divya defeated veteran Koneru Humpy to clinch the title on Monday in Batumi, Georgia. The teenager defeated the Indian compatriot with a scoreline of 2.5-1.5 in the tiebreaks of the final of the tournament. Deshmukh came home after winning a whopping ₹43.23 Lacs.

Divya hails from Nagpur, and a lot of people from the city had gathered at the airport to welcome the star chess player. Divya's parents and her relatives were present at the airport.

"I am feeling happy that chess has got such recognition. A lot of people have come to the airport to welcome me. There is a lot of contribution by parents, family members and my coach in my success. It is because of their backing that I have managed to reach this stage in my career," an elated Divya said.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has already decided that it would felicitate Deshmukh in a grand way. Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said that Divya will be felicitated on August 2 by Fadnavis in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dattatray Bharane and Ashish Jaiswal.

The 19-year-old became the 88th Grandmaster for India, completing all the required norms to gain the title. Also, she has become India's fourth woman to become a grandmaster after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali. Viswanathan Anand became the first Indian Grandmaster in 1987. Interestingly, Humpy was the first Indian woman Grandmaster, bagging the title in 2002.