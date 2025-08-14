FC Goa Beats Oman Club To Make It To Champions League Two

Hyderabad: After Mohun Bagan SuperGiants, FC Goa have also entered the Champions League two. Mohun Bagan already qualified for the tournament by becoming the ISL Shield champions. Manolo Marquez capitalised on the home conditions on Wednesday. The Super Cup champions reached the main stage of the continental competition, defeating Omani club Al Seeb.

Goa win by 2-1

Goa defeated Al Seeb 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. Dejan Drazic and Severio Toro scored two goals for Goa in the two halves. Drazic scored the first goal of the match in the 24th minute on a long ball from Borja Herrera. The opposition's goalkeeper came out of the box to clear the ball, but failed to do so. As he failed to clear, the Serbian winger Coolly lobbed the ball over the head of a defender and put it into the net.

Severio Toro doubled the lead early in the second half with a header. It turned out to be a decisive moment for Goa. The Omani champions equalised eight minutes after the second goal in the 52nd minute. However, they failed to score the second goal and suffered a defeat eventually.

How did FC Goa reach the preliminary round of ACL 2 qualifiers?

India does not have an allotted quota for the AFC Champions League. However, a slot is reserved for India in tier two of the intercontinental competition. Mohun Bagan Super Giant had already secured that place by winning the ISL Shield in the 2024-25 season. Goa joined Mohun Bagan on Wednesday by beating Al Saeeb.

Draw to be held tomorrow

The draw for the AFC Champions League 2 will be held on Friday. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will also be part of the tournament. So, they might face Mohun Bagan or Goa.