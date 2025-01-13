Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 5-2 To Clinch 15th Title

Jeddah: Barcelona showed a clinical display in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid to beat them by 5-2 and win the 15th tournament title. They were one goal down earlier in the fixture but bounced back in the El Classico to secure a win. The team scored four dominant goals in the first half and also survived having their goalkeeper sent off.

French forward Kylian Mbappe put Real Madrid in front in the fifth minute. He scored the goal with a solo run from around the halfway line and put the ball in the goalpost successfully. However, the tables were turned soon and Carlo Ancelotti's men were never able to fight against the dominating display by their opponents afterwards. Lamine Yamal levelled for Barca in the 22nd minute while Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski gave his team in the 36th minute by converting a penalty.

Ralphinha came up with a stunning header in the 39th minute and defender Balde added a fourth to the scoreline in the stoppage time of the first half. Ralphina further cemented the lead with another goal three minutes into the half-time.

Barcelona and Real locked horns in the final of the competition for the third consecutive time. Real won the title last year while Barcelona emerged triumphant in the title clash in the 2023.

"A goal for big clubs is always to win titles, that's why we work hard. But now we have to show it in the next games," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick told a press conference.

"Real made many mistakes, and we knew how to take advantage of them to control the match."

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admitted the team didn’t play good enough in the first half.

"In the first half we didn't play football, we hit long balls and that wasn't the idea," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"I told the players that they can lose games, but not in the way we played in the first half."