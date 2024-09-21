Cricket in India is more than just a sport; it's a legacy passed down through generations. The baton has been passed from generation to next generation quite nicely and as result India have never seen a downfall like countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies witnessed in the recent time. However, there have been instances when the Indian cricket team has witnessed a few remarkable father-son duos who carried forward the torch of their family's cricketing tradition. These duos, united by blood and bound by their passion, have contributed to the rich history of Indian cricket. In this article, we will explore seven father son duos who have not just shared the surname, but represented their country at the grandest stage.

Father-Son Duo That Represented India In International Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar and Rohan Gavaskar: Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary Indian cricketer, set numerous records in his illustrious international career in which he featured in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. In the longer format, Gavaskar amassed 10,122 runs with the highest score of unbeaten 236. In total, he scored 34 centuries and 45 fifties. In the 50-over format, the little master made 3,092 runs with an unbeaten 103 as his highest. His son, Rohan Gavaskar, who debuted in 2004, followed in his footsteps, representing India in ODIs and establishing his own identity in the cricketing world. However, he didn't have a long career, having played 10 ODIs. He has 151 runs to his name with one half-century.

Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj Singh is arguably the biggest match-winner India has ever seen in white-ball cricket. He was the player of the series in the 2011 ODI World Cup and played a crucial role in the 2007 T20 World Cup as well. His record for the fastest fifty in a T20I game is still the record. He is also the only player to smash six sixes in an over in the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj's father Yograj too played international cricket for India, but did not have a long career like his son but played a Test and six ODIs.

File Photo: Yuvraj Singh (Getty Images)

Vijay Manjrekar & Sanjay Manjrekar: Vijay Manjrekar, who debuted in 1952, played 55 Test matches for India and had a decent record, scoring seven centuries and 15 half-centuries before retiring from international cricket. His son Sanjay Manjrekar, who is a renowned commentator, too has worn an India jersey. He has played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for the country. He has 4037 international runs under his belt.

File Photo: Vijay Manjarekar (Getty Images)

File Photo: Sanjay Manjrekar (Getty Images)

Vinoo and Ashok Mankad: Vinoo Mankad, whose name is attributed to the dismissal where the bowler runs out the batter at the non-striker end for backing up too far, is one of the greatest international cricketers in the 1950s and ’60s. Ashok Mankad not just played for India, but was regarded as one of the best captains that Bombay had ever produced. Vinoo made his debut in 1946 against England and went on to play 44 Tests, having picked 162 wickets and racked up 2109 runs in his international career. On the other hand, Ashok Mankad couldn't play for a longer period. Mankad appeared in 22 Tests and an ODI game where he scored 991 and 44 runs and picked a lone wicket in the 50-over format.

Roger Binny & Stuart Binny: Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup. His son Stuart Binny might not have a long career but he held the record for best bowling figures for an Indian in an ODI. Roger amassed 1459 runs in international cricket (combining both ODIs and Tests) and claimed 124 scalps. On the other hand, Stuart represented India in all three formats but didn't get a longer rope in international cricket (23 games across formats). He has 459 runs and 24 wickets under his belt in international cricket.

File Photo: Stuart Binny (Getty Images)

File Photo: Stuart Binny (Getty Images)

Hemant and Hrishikesh Kanitkar: Hemant Shamsundar Kanitkar was an Indian cricketer who played in two Test matches in 1974. His son, Hrishikesh Kanitkar represented India in 1999 - 2000. Hemant scored 111 runs in his career while Hrishikesh scored 74 runs in his two Tests and 339 runs and picked 17 wickets in ODIs.

File Photo: Hrishikesh Kanitkar (Getty Images)

Lala Amarnath and Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath: A true cricketing dynasty, Lala Amarnath of India isn't just a legend himself, but also the father of two international cricketers. Lala, a celebrated all-rounder, paved the way for his sons Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath, who both donned the Indian whites and left their mark on the sport. Lala played 24 red-ball games while Mohinder and Surinder appeared in 154 and 13 international games.

File Photo: Lala Amarnath (Getty Images)