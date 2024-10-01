Fastest To Solve Rubik’s Cube; Indian Boy Registers His Name In Guinness Book Of World Records

Nellore: A boy from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India, has set a Guinness World Record by solving the Rubik's Cube in quick time. Nayan Maurya solves the Rubik's Cube puzzles within the blink of an eye. He set the world record in the sport after starting it as a hobby. Apart from that, he excels in studies and also takes part in football competitions.

The Rubik's Cube was launched in America

Nayan Maurya is the elder son of Srinivas and Swapna from Nellore city. The family has been in America for the past few years. After that, they came to India in 2020 and are running a garment shop in Nellore.

While in America, Nayan got interested in solving Rubik's Cube puzzles. Thus, Nayan's parents gifted him a Rubik's Cube on his birthday.

Guinness record holder Nayan Maurya said, 'I stayed in America for 5 years. I saw my friends solving Rubik's Cube puzzles. That's when my interest was sparked. I have been practising this sport since childhood. That is how I got a place in the Guinness Book of Records.”

Nayan Maurya made a Guinness world record in Rubik's cube

After coming to India from America, Nayan's interest in Rubik's Cube increased. His mother recognized his talent and bought him 20 types of Rubik's Cube. First, he learned the technique from the algorithm of the game. Then he mastered solving puzzles in a short time. After this, Nayan won Rubik's Cube puzzle competitions held at many places.

Success in the game of cube puzzle

Nayan became a member of the Cubers Association due to his interest in the game. So he learned some new things. After being convinced, this boy saw the Guinness record and came up with a new idea for it. He practiced solving the cube while riding a bicycle. He prepared himself and scripted his name in the Guinness Book of Records by winning the competition held in Chennai. That too in the first attempt. He surprised everyone by solving 271 Rubik's Cube in 59 minutes while riding a bicycle.

Advice from Nayan

Apart from solving Rubik's Cube puzzles, Nayan is also a state-level football player. He has won prizes in many competitions. He is training with the aim of winning medals for the country in international competitions. He also says that he likes robotics very much and will study engineering on this subject in future.