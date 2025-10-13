ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Faroe Islands Stun Czech Republic In A Shocking Result

Hyderabad: The Faroe Islands produced the most shocking results of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 so far, beating the Czech Republic, who are 97 places above them. The Faroe Islands are 136th in the global rankings, while their opponents are at the xxrd position. But the Nordic Islands, with only a population of 55,000, showed that the rankings don’t always speak about the potential of the team with a shock win over a Czech side.

It was the third consecutive win for Faroe, and they are yet to lose any of the Group L games they have played by more than one goal. They are the third position in the Group with one more game to go for the play-off spot battle for the 2026 finals in North America.

To advance on to the path of qualification, Faroe will still need a miracle as they will meet group leaders Croatia on 14 November. Czech will play their last group match against Gibraltar three days later.