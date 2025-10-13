FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Faroe Islands Stun Czech Republic In A Shocking Result
The Faroe Islands defeated the Czech Republic in the World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Faroe Islands produced the most shocking results of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 so far, beating the Czech Republic, who are 97 places above them. The Faroe Islands are 136th in the global rankings, while their opponents are at the xxrd position. But the Nordic Islands, with only a population of 55,000, showed that the rankings don’t always speak about the potential of the team with a shock win over a Czech side.
It was the third consecutive win for Faroe, and they are yet to lose any of the Group L games they have played by more than one goal. They are the third position in the Group with one more game to go for the play-off spot battle for the 2026 finals in North America.
To advance on to the path of qualification, Faroe will still need a miracle as they will meet group leaders Croatia on 14 November. Czech will play their last group match against Gibraltar three days later.
The Faroes took a lead as Hanus Sorensen struck the back of the net with a fine strike. Adam Karabec pulled off an equaliser before Martin Agnarsson capitalised on some poor defending from the Czech Republic in the 81st-minute winner and helped them secure a 2-1 lead.
Notably, Faroe have never won more than two matches in any qualification campaign. They have won four this time around.
They have an opportunity to become the smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Croatia beat Gibraltar 3-0 in the other results of the group, and they are best placed to top the group and book a spot for the next football World Cup.
The Netherlands beat Finland by 4-0 in the Group G fixture at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Also, Scotland secured its third win in Group G, outplaying Belarus 2-1 at Hampden Park. Che Adams and Scott McTominay inked their name on the scoring sheets to help the team carve out a win.