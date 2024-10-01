‘Bazball Is A Copycat Product Of ViruBall And PantBall’ Michael Vaughan Faces Wrath Of Indian Fans After Controversial Remark

Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is often the centre of attraction in the cricket world with his comments on Indian cricket. India adopted a fearless bating style on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. He sparked controversy when he came up with an "I see India is playing Bazball,” post on ‘X’.
Vaughan made the comment after watching India play in an aggressive manner on the fourth day of the ongoing Test in Kanpur in a rain-affected match. India bundled out Bangladesh on 233 in the first innings and raced to 285/9 in just 34.4 overs while responding back.
The Indian team smashed a plethora of records on their way becoming the fastest team to reach 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250. The aggressive strategy worked for the team after the first three days of the match were affected due to weather.
After Vaughan’s comments, Indian fans were quick to respond reminding him that the Indian batters had showcased their aggressive side in the past as well citing the examples of Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant.
One ‘X’ user wrote, "BazBall is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall which was destroyed and finished by JaisBall in January 2024."
BazBall is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall which was destroyed and finished by JaisBall in January 2024.— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) September 30, 2024
Another user shown agreement saying "Yup, but the version where the team playing BazBall wins". Another user claimed that it is not Bazball but a combination of RoBall and JasBall.
Yup, but the version where team playing BazBall wins— Shreya (@shreyamatsharma) September 30, 2024
Virender Sehwag & Rishabh Pant used to play this brand of aggressive batting in Test cricket even before Bazball was invented— Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) September 30, 2024
It is not Bazball. In Kanpur we are seeing Roball and Jasball and both have set the innings on fire. India desperately wants the result of this match and that is the reason they are playing g so aggressively. On the other hand, England plays Bazball but could resist in ODI format— Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) September 30, 2024
The Indian team are dominating the proceedings in the ongoing Test and heading for a 2-0 series win over the visitors.
