World Cup Qualifiers: Fans Throw Bottle At Lionel Messi; Paraguay Footballer Omar Alderete Apologises

Asuncion (Paraguay): Argentinian skipper Lionel Messi faced some heat from the fans in the World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay. Messi, who is one of the legends of the game, got water bottles thrown at him by Paraguayan fans during the team’s 1-2 loss on November 15.

After the match, Paraguay footballer Omar Alderete came with an apology to the left-footed footballer. He condemned the deeply disrespectful act.

“Dear Leo Messi, I want to apologize on behalf of my country for the unfortunate incident in which someone threw a bottle at you. You are an idol for millions here and around the world (especially for Fede)", he wrote.

"We deeply regret this disrespectful act that does not represent the affection and admiration we feel for you", he added.

Paraguay secured a 2-1 win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Antonio Sanabria scored a brilliant goal with a bicycle kick while Omar Alderete pulled off a header to score the second goal in the second half. Enzo Fernandez was the sole goals-scorer for Argentina by finding the back of the net in the 11th minute. However, his goal went in vain as the opposition took the lead in the later stages of the match.

Paraguay is at sixth place 16 points behind Ecuador and Uruguay on the basis of goal difference. Argentina are at the top of the points table with 22 points from 11 matches. They will host Peru on Tuesday.

The top six teams in the qualifiers will earn automatic spots in the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.