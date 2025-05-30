ETV Bharat / sports

Fan Writes To Karnataka CM Asking For State Holiday If RCB Wins IPL 2025

The fan, identified as Shivanand Mallannavar from Belagavi district, requested the CM to officially declare the day RCB wins the IPL a “RCB Fans’ Festival” – similar to Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Hyderabad: A Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan has made a unique request to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding to declare June 3 as a state holiday if the Bengaluru-based team wins this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mallannavar also urged the CM to declare the date a public holiday every year to allow fans across the state to celebrate the momentous occasion annually, requesting permission for statewide celebrations and suggested that proper arrangements be made to facilitate festivities in all districts of Karnataka, if RCB wins the championship.

Riding high on bowlers' exceptional outings and Phil Salt's fastest fifty in IPL, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 to storm into the final. RCB have reached the IPL finals after eight years and for the third time, but are yet to win a title. The edition and Virat Kohli's jersey number are similar and RCB might not find a better time to win the title.

An image of this handwritten letter to the Chief Minister is being widely shared across social media. In a similar fandom moment, a woman wearing a red saree caught public attention during Thursday's match in Chandigarh.

She was holding a bold yellow placard that read, "RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh main apne pati ko talaaq dungi," (If RCB doesn’t win the final, I will divorce my husband). Tagging herself as @chiraiya_ho and using the hashtag ‘KingKohli’, her display of fandom quickly went viral, amusing social media users and highlighting the intense passion and humor of RCB supporters this IPL season