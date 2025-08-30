‘This Money Is Like Dust On My Feet’: Family Member Of Bengaluru Stampede Victim Reacts To RCB’s Compensation Announcement

Bengaluru: 11 people lost their lives in a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 during RCB's victory celebrations. Following the incident, RCB, which had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, announced today that the compensation amount has been increased to Rs 25 lakh. The families of the victims reacted to the new announcement made by the franchise.

Laxman D.H, the father of Bhumik, who died in the stampede, told ETV Bharat, "Even after 3 months, the memory of my son continues to haunt me. Since I don't have my son, his compensation money is like the dust on my feet. I have already said that I don't need his compensation," he said.

"Someone from KSCA must have paid the money; I didn't even go to check it. No one else has contacted us; we don't need their money either. Please don't discuss this again," Laxman added.

Immediate financial relief has been received, but the pain of losing our loved ones is not something that can be erased right now.

Devaraj, father of Manoj Kumar from Tumkur, responded, "The immediate financial assistance announced by the franchise has reached Rs 10 lakh. Now there is no information about it being increased to Rs 25 lakh, no one has contacted us so far. No matter how much money is given, the grief that our son will not come back will not diminish. Manoj was our only son in Hebbal and was studying higher. We have lost another son, he will not come back either," he expressed his grief.

Sridhar KT, brother of Shravan KT from Chikkaballapur, responded that it is a good move that the franchise delivered the money through a check.

"The Rs 10 lakh announced earlier has been reached. It is a good move that the franchise came to the house and delivered the money through a check. But the pain of not having a brother will not be erased by the compensation money. Now there is no information about the extension of the compensation money."

RCB Cares announcement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came up with financial aid on Saturday for the 11 fans who lost their lives in the stampede outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. The franchise announced a help of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the victims in the Bengaluru stampede through their social media handle. The announcement was made via the club’s newly launched social initiative, RCB Cares.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” an official release mentioned.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care."