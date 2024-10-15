Big Trouble For Fakhar Zaman; PCB Issues Show Cause Notice For His Remarks Over Babar Azam’s Exclusion

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a show cause notice to the left-handed Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman for his remarks over Babar Azam’s exclusion according to some media reports. The star Pakistan batter was dropped from the squad and it triggered a discussion around the decision. Fakhar also got involved in the issue with his post on ‘X’ comparing Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar.

"It is concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam," Zaman posted. "India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them."

The PCB has issued notice after this and the cricketer has to ‘explain his position’ to the board over the issue.

In a press conference ahead of the second Test, Pakistan’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood said that Babar was not dropped but rested.

"He hasn't been dropped. He has been rested. The management also understands that there has been a lot happening in the last few months. Mentally, even if you say you're strong, it still goes on in the back of the mind. He was willing to play. But it was the decision for him and the Pakistan team to give him a rest so that he can come fresh. Because after this, we're playing till April next year," said Mahmood.