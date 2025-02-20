Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Hyderabad: Star Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman confirmed that he has been ruled out of not just the India vs Pakistan clash but the remainder of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday, February 20. Fakhar had scored a century in the last meeting between India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy in 2017.

Fakhar took to his social media handles to share the news. "Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home," wrote Fakhar.

"This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," Fakhar added.

Fakhar Zaman sustained the injury on the very second ball of Pakistan's campaign opener after the hosts won the toss and opted to field in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025. The incident occurred when Fakhar sprinted from inside the 30-yard circle to stop a boundary after Will Young drove a delivery from Shaheen Afridi. While he successfully prevented the ball from crossing the fence, he landed awkwardly after diving, resulting in the injury.

Fakhar immediately received medical attention and went off the field for a brief period. He was then made ineligible to open the innings and as a result, he batted at No. 4. However, the southpaw batter struggled during his uncharacteristically slow knock of 24 from 41 balls.

Meanwhile, another southpaw batter Imam-ul-Haq, has been named as Fakhar's replacement in the squad. In 72 ODIs, Imam has scored 3138 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 82.55 with nine fifties and 20 half-centuries under his kitty. Imam last played an ODI back in October 2023 against South Africa during the World Cup on Indian soil.