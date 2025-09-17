ETV Bharat / sports

‘Fake’ Pakistan Football Team Deported From Japan With Warning

A 22-member fake Pakistan football team was sent by Malik from Sialkot airport to Japan, but the Japanese immigration authorities at the airport found out that their documents were fraudulent and reported the matter to the FIA.

Malik Waqas, a key suspect in the human smuggling scam, was arrested by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 15. He registered a football club under the name of ‘Golden Football Trial’. According to a report by Pakistani news agency Geo News, he extorted Rs 4 million from each individual to send them abroad using illegal means.

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing handshake row from the Asia Cup, Pakistan have faced an embarrassment in the sporting world, Japan issued a warning to the country over the allegations that they sent a fake football team. The immigrants who were posing as football players were deported from Japan after the authorities spotted a possible human-trafficking attempt. According to the report by DAWN, the players were carrying forged documents.

The individual were trained to pose as a football player. Waqas had managed to arrange a forged Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) registration letter and a fake NOC from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Waqas admitted during an investigation that he previously sent 17 people to Japan in January 2024 using a similar scheme.

India-Pakistan handshake row in the Asia Cup

Pakistan cricket has currently found itself involved in a spat with India after they suffered a crushing defeat in the Asia Cup. The tension between the two nations escalated as India skipped the customary post-match handshake after emerging triumphant.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe asked both captains not to shake hands during the toss. Further, they threatened to boycott the match against the UAE if Pycroft officiates in the fixture.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the armed forces of the country.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims and their families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the Indian captain said.