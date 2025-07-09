8-Year-Old Fahiem Mehdi Becomes Ladakh’s Youngest National Medallist In Ice Skating

- By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: In a proud moment for Ladakh, 8-year-old Fahiem Mehdi from Chushot village has etched his name in history by clinching Gold and Silver medals at the 20th National Ice Skating Championship held in Dehradun from June 25 to 30, 2025. Competing in the Junior F category, Fahiem secured the top podium in the 222-meter race and took silver in the 333-meter event, making him the youngest skater from Ladakh to achieve this national milestone.

A Class 2 student at Imamiya Model School, Leh, Fahiem stood out among 39 participants from across the country. Despite his age, he displayed outstanding composure and talent, navigating through six intense heats. In each round, only two skaters, out of six to seven per heat, advanced. Fahiem skillfully moved past the preliminary rounds, quarterfinals, and semifinals to eventually claim victory in the finals held at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, home to India’s only Olympic-sized artificial ice rink. Fahiem was mentored by National Coach Mohd Abbas Nordakh, who conducted a rigorous pre-national off-ice training camp in Leh.

After his historic win at the 20th National Ice Skating Championship in Dehradun, 8-year-old Fahiem Mehdi from Chushot village, Ladakh, shared the joy and emotions behind his success. Fahiem says, “I felt very happy standing on the podium”, recalling the proud moment when he was awarded the Gold and Silver medals in the Junior F category. “The first person I told about my victory was my mother. She smiled and said, ‘Good job!’ That made me feel even happier, shares Fahiem.”

Despite his young age, Fahiem spoke with maturity about the challenges of the sport. He says, “I enjoy skating, especially when I practice, even though it’s a bit difficult sometimes. At the national level, the other players were really good, so I had to try my best. I like skating because it gives me medals.”

He also described the difficulty of skating on an artificial ice rink, a surface unfamiliar to many skaters from Ladakh. “The ice at the rink was very soft, and it was hard to skate, but I did my best and didn’t give up”, says Fahiem.”

Grateful for the support he received, Fahiem added, “I want to thank Sir Abbas Nordakh from the bottom of my heart. It’s because of his training that I reached this level. He even provided us with skating kits, which helped a lot.” Currently, Fahiem is focusing on his school exams and not practising, but he continues to carry the pride of his achievement. “I was felicitated in school and received a cup. That made me really happy,” he said, smiling.

For Shaira Bano, a 30-year-old mother from Chushot, seeing her son Fahiem Mehdi climb the podium at a national championship was a moment of overwhelming pride and joy. She said, “I’m so happy,” her voice filled with emotion. “This is the first time Fahiem has won a medal, and I never imagined it would be at the national level. There are so many great players competing, I didn’t expect he would win.”

She vividly remembers the moment he shared the news with her. “He came running to me and said, ‘Mama, I won both Gold and Silver!’ and hugged me tightly. It was such a beautiful moment.” Shaira credits much of Fahiem’s success to the guidance of Coach Abbas Nordakh. “I want to thank Abbas Sir from the bottom of my heart. He treats all the children like his own and has worked very hard with them. Fahiem practices 3 to 4 hours every day under his supervision.”

Following the coach’s advice, Shaira takes extra care of Fahiem’s nutrition. “I make sure he eats healthy food, just like Abbas Sir recommended. And I never worry about his studies, he’s so passionate about skating, but after practice, he sits down to study on his own, without me having to remind him.” Fahiem has only been skating for a year and a half, but with discipline, dedication and strong family and coaching support, he’s already made history. His mother’s pride is not just in the medals he’s won, but in the young, focused boy he’s becoming.

For National Coach Abbas Nordakh, spotting young talent is second nature but even he admits that 8-year-old Fahiem Mehdi stood out from the beginning. He recalls, “I first met Fahiem during a talent hunt in Chushot. He was skating with a simple red recreational skate, nothing professional, but there was something about him that caught my eye.”

Impressed by the young boy’s raw potential, Abbas brought Fahiem into his training camp. Over the next year, he began shaping the child’s talent with dedicated training. “I sharpened his skates and made him run with the rest of the team. From then on, I realised how naturally gifted he was. I introduced him to speed skating and blade skating, and he performed well in both,” Abbas says with pride.

Fahiem have participated in the 2024 CEC Cup, where he gave a strong performance and consistently attended every training session. Abbas says, “He’s a shy child and looks much younger than his age, but he listens carefully, understands all my instructions and executes every drill, even the ones I give to senior skaters. What’s more, he picks things up in just one go.”

What sets Fahiem apart, the coach explains, is his mental toughness and willingness to push beyond limits. He shares, “Whether it’s the 400-meter track and field training or gym workouts, he matches and often leads the senior skaters. He runs 558 steps up and down five times at Shanti Stupa during endurance training. His mindset is truly competitive.”

Reflecting on the national championship, Abbas says, “There were many gold medal winners from other states and still, Fahiem managed to secure a gold. That shows the level he’s reached. Looking ahead, Abbas has his sights set on an even bigger platform. He says, “For the first time, the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy will be held this August in Dehradun. Fahiem falls in the Junior F category and has qualified for the selection trials. If he gets through, he’ll be the youngest ever to represent India internationally in this sport.”

As the paperwork and preparations begin for this next chapter, Abbas can hardly contain his excitement. “There’s a huge chance for him. I’m proud and thrilled to take Fahiem along with other medalists from Ladakh to this prestigious event. Watching him skate for India and Ladakh on an international platform would be a dream come true,” says Coach Abbas.