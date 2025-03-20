Faf du Plessis Appointed As Namibia Captain For Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Lagos: Star South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has retired from international cricket but still plays in franchise cricket. He will be the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise bought him for ₹2 Crore in the meg auction ahead of the season. However, Namibia have named Faf du Plessis as their skipper ahead of the IPL 2025. But, this is not the same South African cricketer who will feature in the IPL but is a 17-year-old cricketer from Namibia, who will lead them in the World Cup Quafliers.

Rising sensation in Namibian cricket, Faf du Plessis has been appointed as captain of the national side for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers. The youngster, whose namesake also plays for South Africa will play for Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 17-year-old is a right-handed batter and a leg-break bowler.

The 17-year-old who has played three matches for Namibia so far will lead the national side in the qualifiers. He will captain the team against the likes of Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda in the Division 1 Qualifiers. Namibia will play their first match of the Qualifiers against Nigeria on March 28.

These matches will be played in Lagos, Nigeria. Namibia will lock horns against Sierra Leone in their second fixture at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. The winning team of this round will be representative of the African continent in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

Notably, the World Cup is set to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Thus, if the latter qualifies for the tournament by winning the Africa group, they will be the co-hosts of the competition. Zimbabwe have secured direct qualification for the tournament as the hosts, but Namibia will have to put in the hard yards to qualify for the tournament. It will be the 16th edition of the men’s Under-19 World Cup.

Australia are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup as they beat India in the final of the 2024 event. Australia posted 253/7 while batting first and bundled out India on 174 to be crowned as the champions.