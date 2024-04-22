Faf du Plessis Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. In an edge of a seat thriller, Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer defeated RCB by one run despite a late onslaught by Karn Sharma in the final over.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added. KKR posted a challenging 226 for 6 on the board as they rode on skipper Shreyas Iyer's half-century (50) and opener Philip Salt's blistering 48 off just 14 balls. They then bowled out RCB vs 221 with Lockie Ferguson being the last man to be dismissed.

RCB needed 2 runs off the final ball for a win but since Ferguson was run out, RCB ended losing the game. For the record, this was RCB's seventh loss in 8 matches and the side is reeling at the 10th spot in the points table with just two points in their kitty.