First Time In T20 Cricket ! UAE Retire Out All 10 Batters In 163-Run Win

Bangkok: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier match between UAE and Qatar saw an unusual occurrence as the former retired all of their 10 batters. They retired out all of their batters on a score of 192/0 after 16 overs. It was the first instance of a team dismissing itself by retiring out all 10 batters, in men’s or women’s T20. UAE’s bowling unit then produced a clinical display to seal a 163-run victory.

While the seven Qatar batters were dismissed on a duck, eight of the UAE batters were retired out and so a total of 15 ducks were registered in the match, accounting for the most in women’s T20.

UAE opted to bat first and the openers Esha Oza and captain Theertha Satish gave a flying start. The duo stitched a huge partnership with Oza scoring 113 and Satish amassing 74 runs. They wanted to declare the innings as it was necessary to win for UAE and with the rain threat looming over the fixture they wanted to declare. However, it is not allowed in the T20Is and so the team retired out all of their 10 batters.

After Oza and Satish, a different pair of batters kept on coming to the crease and walking off to show they were being retired out. Thus, the UAE were considered to be all out in 192

Qatar lasted just 11.1 overs during their chase as only three batters were able to score and only one of the batters went on to score 5 runs. Opener Rizpha Bano Emmanuel was the top run-getter with a knock of 20 runs. Left-arm spinner Michelle Botha picked three wickets for UAE while Katie Thompson picked a couple of wickets.