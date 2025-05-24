Explained: Why Shubman Gill Should Not Be Named As India's New Test Captain?

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce India's squad for five-match Test series against England in the UK and new Test captain's name after the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's meeting followed by press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, May 24.

There are reports circulating in the media that claims Shubman Gill is leading the race for India's new Test captain while wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is likely to be his deputy after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to Test cricket through a social media post. But, is Gill really the best option to name as captain? Let's find out.

Leader needs to be the best player of the team who will lead the side with an example, setting an example in front of teammates. All the great captains in Test cricket, didn't let their performance don't get impacted due to the leadership responsibilities. But, when your captain hasn't had a great record away from home and his first assignment will be the tour to England, then you think a lot and that's the case with Gill here.

Shubman Gill's Poor Record Outside Asia

The 25-year-old Gill's numbers at home and in Bangladesh are decent if not exceptional. He has amassed 1334 runs in 35 innings across 19 Tests in Asia (1177 in India and 157 in Bangladesh) and averages 41.68 with 5 hundreds and as many fifties.

Shubman Gill's batting stats in different countries (Snapshot from ESPNcricinfo)

But, Gill has a poor record outside Asia, especially in England. He averages just 25 outside Asia and that is the big concern. In two games in the West Indies, he got just 45 runs at an average of 22.50. He averages just 14.66 in England, having managed a meagre 88 runs in 3 Tests and his highest score in just 28. In the recent series against Australia down under, Gill scored just 93 runs in 3 Tests with a best score of 31. In South Africa, He scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 (highest score 36).

Shubman Gill's batting stats in home and away format (Snapshot from ESPNcricinfo)

Shubman Gill's Captaincy Experience

Shubman Gill has never led in Test matches or ODIs, but has led the team in five T20Is, all on a tour of Zimbabwe in mid-2024 when he was named captain of a side that missed several first-choice players following India's 2024 T20 World Cup. He is yet to lead his state team in domestic competitions like Ranji Trophy.

The right-hand batter has only two years experience of leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL where his side finished third last in IPL 2024, but currently his side is doing well and are placed at the top of the table in IPL 2025. In addition to it, Gill even doesn't experience to lead the U19 India team, having played as deputy of Prithvi Shaw.

Shubman Gill's Journey As Test Batter

Shubman Gill made his debut during the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021. He impressed everyone with his skillset and temperament while playing the first Test of the career and that too in Australia, scoring 45 in the first innings and unbeaten 34 in the second innings. He made his Test career's first fifty in first innings of a Sydney Test. He continued his form with a famous match-winning 91-run knock on the final day of the fourth and final Test of the series. And suddenly the expectations rose from the youngster. He has scored two fifties outside Asia till May 2025 and both of them have come in this series.

Shubman Gill's batting stats in different continents (Snapshot from ESPNcricinfo)

His Gabba knock eventually helped him to become the regular in Test team replacing out-of-form Mayank Agarwal. He opened for India with Rohit Sharma in England Test series in India in 2021 and WTC Final 2021. The WTC final was followed by the big five-match Test series against England in England, but he missed out on it due to injury.

The right-hand batter returned to the team for the New Zealand Test series at home and scored 144 runs in 2 matches at an average of 36.00 with one fifty. He continued to bat as an opener for India till World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final where he again failed to make his impact. He managed just 13 and 18 in the match. The 2023 WTC final was the last time Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane played for India in Tests.

Gill replaced Pujara at number 3 after the latter was dropped from the side due to form concerns. Reportedly, he himself told then head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma that he wants to bat at number 3 going forward which they agreed to. He failed in away series in West Indies and South Africa and suddenly his place was under the scanner. But, he performed exceptionally well in the series against England at home as he was India's second leading run-getter in the tournament with 452 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.50 with 2 fifties and 2 hundreds.

He continued his great run with second most runs in the series against Bangladesh. He scored 164 runs at an average of 54.57 that included a hundred. But failed to leave his mark in the Test series against New Zealand which India lost 3-0, having scored just 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and got only one fifty.

After having played some crucial knocks in Australia before, especially on his debut series, expectations from Gill were sky high considering the dip in forms of Indian cricket team legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But, he doesn't live up to the expectations. Gill scored only 93 runs in 3 matches at an average of 18.60, even Australian pacers Mitchell Starc (97) got more runs than him in the series.

In conclusion, Shubman Gill has his own struggles outside Asia and amidst all this, BCCI should not put him under extra pressure of leading India's Test team which will see plenty of youngsters getting chances. While Rishabh Pant, who has travelled England twice and has scored two fifties and a couple of hundreds there, could be a better option to go with if KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are not willing to take up the job. Pant is leading the IPL franchises since 2021, having led Delhi Capitals (DC) from IPL 2021 to IPL 2024 and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.