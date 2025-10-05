Explained: Why Rohit Sharma Deserved To Stay As ODI Captain Till 2027 World Cup?

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee named the ODI and T20 squads for the white-ball series against Australia. Most of the players in the T20 side were from the Asia Cup, but the ODI team showed major shifts and also showed that the team management is looking at the transition in terms of captaincy. In a surprising decision, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain.

Reportedly, Rohit had ambitions to continue leading the team till the 2027ODI World Cup as it would have been his last ICC event. However, the recent selection move has shown that he will now have to perform consistently to stay a part of the playing XI and will be picked only on the basis of form in the 2027 edition.

However, the Indian opener boasts some impressive numbers as captain of the 50-over team, and that is the reason he deserved to stay as the ODI captain of the India side for two more years.

Best results for India

Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 of them while losing 12. One match ended in a tie, while one was a no-result. The right-handed batter has a win percentage of 75 in the 50-over format, which is best for India, surpassing Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli has a win percentage of 68.42 while Dhoni has a win percentage of 55.

The 38-year-old has had a stellar record while leading the Indian team in ODI cricket, and considering his leadership skills, there were strong chances of him guiding India to the title in the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit’s captaincy record in ICC matches

In the matches played in the ICC events, Rohit have very impressive results to show. He led India in 30 ICC matches (ODI + T20I), and the team won 27 of them under his leadership. The Indian side lost only three matches. Further, in the last three ICC events - ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, India lost only one match, which was the final of the ODI World Cup two years ago.

India under Rohit's captaincy in ICC events (ODI)

TeamResultMarginOppositionGroundStart Date
Indiawon6 wicketsv AustraliaChennai8 Oct 2023
Indiawon8 wicketsv AfghanistanDelhi11 Oct 2023
Indiawon7 wicketsv PakistanAhmedabad14 Oct 2023
Indiawon7 wicketsv BangladeshPune19 Oct 2023
Indiawon4 wicketsv New ZealandDharamsala22 Oct 2023
Indiawon100 runsv EnglandLucknow29 Oct 2023
Indiawon302 runsv Sri LankaWankhede2 Nov 2023
Indiawon243 runsv South AfricaEden Gardens5 Nov 2023
Indiawon160 runsv NetherlandsBengaluru12 Nov 2023
Indiawon70 runsv New ZealandWankhede15 Nov 2023
Indialost6 wicketsv AustraliaAhmedabad19 Nov 2023
Indiawon6 wicketsv BangladeshDubai (DICS)20 Feb 2025
Indiawon6 wicketsv PakistanDubai (DICS)23 Feb 2025
Indiawon44 runsv New ZealandDubai (DICS)2 Mar 2025
Indiawon4 wicketsv AustraliaDubai (DICS)4 Mar 2025
Indiawon4 wicketsv New ZealandDubai (DICS)9 Mar 2025

Leading with an example

When the team decided to go all guns blazing from the start, Rohit took responsibility on his shoulders by giving his team aggressive starts. The leader literally led by example, scoring 257 runs with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70. Also in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he often gave brisk starts to the team, scoring runs at a strike rate of a run a ball.

Special farewell

It would have been a dream end for his career if Rohit had signed off leading the team to the title in the 2027 ODI World Cup. One of India’s biggest cricket superstars would end his career with a heroic climax. However, the opportunity is missed now as he wouldn’t captain

