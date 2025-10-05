ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why Rohit Sharma Deserved To Stay As ODI Captain Till 2027 World Cup?

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee named the ODI and T20 squads for the white-ball series against Australia. Most of the players in the T20 side were from the Asia Cup, but the ODI team showed major shifts and also showed that the team management is looking at the transition in terms of captaincy. In a surprising decision, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain.

Reportedly, Rohit had ambitions to continue leading the team till the 2027ODI World Cup as it would have been his last ICC event. However, the recent selection move has shown that he will now have to perform consistently to stay a part of the playing XI and will be picked only on the basis of form in the 2027 edition.

However, the Indian opener boasts some impressive numbers as captain of the 50-over team, and that is the reason he deserved to stay as the ODI captain of the India side for two more years.

Best results for India

Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 of them while losing 12. One match ended in a tie, while one was a no-result. The right-handed batter has a win percentage of 75 in the 50-over format, which is best for India, surpassing Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli has a win percentage of 68.42 while Dhoni has a win percentage of 55.

The 38-year-old has had a stellar record while leading the Indian team in ODI cricket, and considering his leadership skills, there were strong chances of him guiding India to the title in the 2027 World Cup.