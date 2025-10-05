Explained: Why Rohit Sharma Deserved To Stay As ODI Captain Till 2027 World Cup?
BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia, and Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as captain
Published : October 5, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee named the ODI and T20 squads for the white-ball series against Australia. Most of the players in the T20 side were from the Asia Cup, but the ODI team showed major shifts and also showed that the team management is looking at the transition in terms of captaincy. In a surprising decision, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain.
Reportedly, Rohit had ambitions to continue leading the team till the 2027ODI World Cup as it would have been his last ICC event. However, the recent selection move has shown that he will now have to perform consistently to stay a part of the playing XI and will be picked only on the basis of form in the 2027 edition.
However, the Indian opener boasts some impressive numbers as captain of the 50-over team, and that is the reason he deserved to stay as the ODI captain of the India side for two more years.
Best results for India
Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 of them while losing 12. One match ended in a tie, while one was a no-result. The right-handed batter has a win percentage of 75 in the 50-over format, which is best for India, surpassing Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli has a win percentage of 68.42 while Dhoni has a win percentage of 55.
A captaincy to remember!🥳— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 4, 2025
From lifting Asia Cup to conquering the Champions Trophy🏆, Rohit Sharma’s journey as India’s🇮🇳 ODI captain has been all about dominance, consistency & glory!💪
Take a bow, champion! 🙌#RohitSharma #IndianCricket #ODI @BCCI pic.twitter.com/mQl5Uxahyx
The 38-year-old has had a stellar record while leading the Indian team in ODI cricket, and considering his leadership skills, there were strong chances of him guiding India to the title in the 2027 World Cup.
Rohit’s captaincy record in ICC matches
In the matches played in the ICC events, Rohit have very impressive results to show. He led India in 30 ICC matches (ODI + T20I), and the team won 27 of them under his leadership. The Indian side lost only three matches. Further, in the last three ICC events - ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, India lost only one match, which was the final of the ODI World Cup two years ago.
India under Rohit's captaincy in ICC events (ODI)
|Team
|Result
|Margin
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|India
|won
|6 wickets
|v Australia
|Chennai
|8 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|8 wickets
|v Afghanistan
|Delhi
|11 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|7 wickets
|v Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|14 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|7 wickets
|v Bangladesh
|Pune
|19 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|4 wickets
|v New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|22 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|100 runs
|v England
|Lucknow
|29 Oct 2023
|India
|won
|302 runs
|v Sri Lanka
|Wankhede
|2 Nov 2023
|India
|won
|243 runs
|v South Africa
|Eden Gardens
|5 Nov 2023
|India
|won
|160 runs
|v Netherlands
|Bengaluru
|12 Nov 2023
|India
|won
|70 runs
|v New Zealand
|Wankhede
|15 Nov 2023
|India
|lost
|6 wickets
|v Australia
|Ahmedabad
|19 Nov 2023
|India
|won
|6 wickets
|v Bangladesh
|Dubai (DICS)
|20 Feb 2025
|India
|won
|6 wickets
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|23 Feb 2025
|India
|won
|44 runs
|v New Zealand
|Dubai (DICS)
|2 Mar 2025
|India
|won
|4 wickets
|v Australia
|Dubai (DICS)
|4 Mar 2025
|India
|won
|4 wickets
|v New Zealand
|Dubai (DICS)
|9 Mar 2025
Leading with an example
When the team decided to go all guns blazing from the start, Rohit took responsibility on his shoulders by giving his team aggressive starts. The leader literally led by example, scoring 257 runs with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70. Also in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he often gave brisk starts to the team, scoring runs at a strike rate of a run a ball.
Special farewell
It would have been a dream end for his career if Rohit had signed off leading the team to the title in the 2027 ODI World Cup. One of India’s biggest cricket superstars would end his career with a heroic climax. However, the opportunity is missed now as he wouldn’t captain