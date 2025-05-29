PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Who Will Reach Final If Rain Play Spoilsport In Mullanpur?

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and finished on the top of the points table. RCB have been regular in playoffs, but they have also secured the place in top two after 8 years. Both the teams are coming off a stunning victories and have been consistent throughout the tournament. As a result fans can expect a cracker of a game, but before the high-stakes clash, let's have a look at the weather forecast for the PBKS vs RCB 1st Qualifier match.

According to Accuweather, there is no rain expected for the entire day. Temperatures will hover around 32C, with humidity levels in the high 30s to low 40s. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 20 km/h, which should provide some comfort to the players. The surface in Mullanpur have been inconsistent so far. The tournament saw a team scoring 219 runs in one game while successfully defending 111-run total on the other.

The skies will remain mostly clear with minimal cloud cover, suggesting a full, uninterrupted match.

What if rain plays spoilsport in PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match?

It is highly unlikely that rain will intervene the proceedings. But, if the match gets called off due to any reason, PBKS will storm into the final considering they finished higher than RCB in the points table after the league stage.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side topped the table with 19 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.372 after winning nine of their 14 matches. RCB also ended with 19 points but had a lower NRR of +0.301.

RCB will miss the services of South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi and English all-rounder Jacob Bethell, both unavailable due to national duties. They’ve been replaced by Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani and New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for the playoffs. There are also questions on Tim David and Josh Hazlewood's availability while Rajat Patidar continue to play as a batter.

PBKS will miss Marco Jansen, who is with the South African squad for the World Test Championship final. As of now, they haven’t announced a replacement.