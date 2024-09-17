ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: How ICC Rankings Work And What Factors Determine Players' Ratings

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) releases ratings for players and teams at a regular frequency. The players are ranked based on the rating points they are given by the ICC and these rankings change based on the individual performance of the players. For team rankings, a series win helps teams improve their rankings.

Now, let us take a look at how the ICC rankings are calculated and what factors affect the rankings of a player or team.

What are ICC rankings?

ICC Player Ranking is a table where the performance of the international cricketers is evaluated using a points system. The players are rated on a scale of 0 to 1000 points based on their performance where 0 denotes the worst performance while 1000 points highlight the best performance. Also, if a player’s performance is better than the previous year, then his points increase while if the player’s performance goes through a slump, his points decrease.

How the rating points are calculated

The value of each player’s performance within a match is calculated through an algorithm which is a series of calculations keeping in mind different factors during the match. The algorithm also considers runs scored and wickets taken by the player in the fixture. If a player contributes to his team during a critical juncture the performance is rated quite high by the algorithm.