Exclusive | Platforms Like Khelo India Are Crucial: National Coach Mohd Abbass Nordakh

Ladakh: Mohd Abbass Nordakh, a Senior National Coach at the Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI), asserted that platforms like the Khelo India are crucial for the development of the sport and players.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Mohd Abbass Nordakh shared his journey as both a player and a coach. He is also the President of the Ladakh Ice Skating Association (LISA) and the former Head Coach of the Ice Hockey Association of India. He recently returned after successfully leading the Indian team at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, in 2025.

Notably, he is the first coach from Ladakh to lead a non-Ladakhi Team India contingent comprising players from across the country in any sport. He is also India’s first USA Hockey Certified Level 4 coach.

Nordakh said, "I started playing ice hockey during my school days, along with speed skating, just for fun. Back in 1985, there were no opportunities for children to participate in sports. At that time, there were only two teams — one civilian and the other an army team. We had no coach, no training camps, and no proper equipment. I started learning by observing my seniors."

"Back then, we made hockey sticks from tree branches, attached figure skates to army 'Jangi' shoes, and even made skates using 'Kill Thok Ke' (a local method). We also repurposed handmade, discarded ammunition boxes to create skates. Equipment was a major challenge. We played on natural ice —frozen ponds, lakes, and rivers. We didn’t know the official rules and regulations of the game, but the passion for ice hockey in Ladakh was immense. It was only when we went outside India and got exposure that we truly understood the challenges we faced," added Nordakh.

Emphasising the challenges of players practicing on natural ice and competing on artificial ice, Nordakh said that it takes time for our players to acclimate to artificial ice, but they adapt quickly. Natural ice is hard because it forms gradually, layer by layer, on ponds and lakes as they freeze, while artificial ones are created indoors using freezers that regulate temperature to produce softer ice.

He explained why he left playing ice hockey and took a coaching certification. "Earlier, senior teams played in the nationals only in Shimla and Gulmarg, where the competition was limited to just three teams. Later, we realised that Ladakh lacked proper coaching and opportunities. So, I voluntarily gave up playing ice hockey and went to Finland for a coaching certification. It was a cultural shock for me — I was introduced to proper equipment, rules, and different levels of the sport. When I returned to Ladakh, I started training camps for children. I also reached out for used equipment, some of which was donated by the IIHF, and distributed it among players."

Later, Nordakh initiated a cultural exchange program with the USA and organised workshops, participating in various IIHF development camps in multiple countries. A major milestone came when India won the Hong Kong International Cup, marking that the team won a trophy in ice hockey for the first time. The Hong Kong Cup remains the first and only international cup India has won in the sport.

He said, "I have won several medals at the national level in archery. I competed in Gujarat, Ahmedabad, and within just three months of practice in shooting, I won a gold medal, setting an All-India record. I have participated in national competitions across various states and have won multiple medals. Additionally, I played Division 1 cricket in the United States.”

"It is very important to have job reservations for sportspersons because an athlete's peak years are dedicated to building their career in sports. A sportsperson possesses more skills, discipline, and capacity than a non-athlete and can contribute significantly to any department, field, or organisation. All athletes should be given more opportunities, including reservations and quotas. In particular, those who have represented the nation at the national level should receive priority, followed by zonal and other levels," said Abbass.

He also congratulated all Ladakhis as the stadium is finally nearing completion, and it will soon have artificial ice facilities, saying this will greatly benefit the players, allowing them to practice year-round. He also feels that all ice sports should be given equal opportunities at all times and that the real challenge lies in the management and operations of the rink.

He suggested organising an exposure tour abroad to learn how to run such a facility or bring in experts from outside to train, hoping it would function.

He added, "Platforms like Khelo India are crucial. Earlier, these events were held in Gulmarg, but now, for the first time, Ladakh has hosted a national-level event. Athletes from various states participated, and our efforts were highly appreciated. Ladakh performed exceptionally well, ranking in the top 10 on the medal tally. We won a total of 13 medals, including two golds. When I was with the Indian team for the Asian Winter Games 2025, I was surprised to hear that two athletes were more excited about coming to Ladakh than competing in the Asian Games. They were comparing the experience and said they missed Ladakh."

Abbass believed that Indian skaters performed outstandingly in the Khelo India Games held in Ladakh, where Ladakh emerged as the team champion and topped the medal tally. He also congratulated everyone involved in organising Khelo India successfully in Ladakh and hoped that future editions will be conducted just as well.

Meanwhile, discussing the sports policy draft prepared by the UT administration, he said, "I am happy that a sports policy is finally in place. A well-defined policy is crucial for the promotion of sports, and I have been advocating for this. With the policy, there will be a dedicated budget, and a sports council will be established to oversee sports development."

"Additionally, awards have been designated for outstanding athletes who win gold, silver, and bronze at the national level, which will serve as a great motivation for athletes. However, it is essential to have a well-structured sports policy. My main focus would be on ensuring the presence of good coaches because infrastructure alone is not enough to produce high-performing athletes," he added.

Sharing an example, he said, "If we look at winter sports in the entire Jammu & Kashmir, especially ice events, there is not a single qualified coach or skater at the national level, despite having an ice rink in Gulmarg. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has also struggled to produce national-level players. In Ladakh, we have a track and field facility, but even the colors on the track have started fading, and we have yet to develop national-level athletes."

"To succeed, we need a well-structured system, a clear sports program, and both short-term and long-term goals. Providing proper facilities and equipment is equally important. Without these elements in place, the policy alone will not be effective," he added.