Exclusive: Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh Reveals His Career Journey During An Interview With ETV Bharat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Indian shooters have been impressive in the Paris 2024 Olympics so far winning three bronze medals so far. Manu Bhaker won two medals in the individual events while she won another bronze in the 25m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event along with Sarabjot Singh. The stellar performances of the Indian shooters so far in the competition have ensured that India will return back home with a few medals to their name. Sarabjot has been welcomed in the grand style in the country after his heroics in the Paris Games. Sarabjot spoke with Uttarakhand Buero Chief of ETV Bharat, Kirankant Sharma and shared his career journey and plans in the future.

Struggle of eight years behind the medal

During the exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh stated that he is not satisfied with his performance in the Paris Games. He said that the moment till he achieves his goal, he will not be satisfied. The Indian shooter revealed that he had been preparing for the Paris Games for eight years. Representing India across the globe has always been his dream and he also revealed that his focus was only on his game during the medal event and not on bagging a deal.

Fond of Football in school

Sarabjot had a fond for Football during his school days but he was directed to opt for shooting. He then adopted shooting and started developing an interest in the sport. He eventually started to play tournaments at the global level and win medals for the country. He stated that he trained for this medal but there are a lot of things yet to be accomplished for him even after winning an Olympic medal. He also said that he will spend some time with his family now but his focus will be soon on earning a gold in the 2028 Olympics.

Records achievements in a diary

Sarabhot expressed that there is a lot of struggle behind the medal. He also revealed that he has maintained a diary which mentions his achievements and also his daily routine.

Sarabjot's message for youngsters

Sarabjot said that young players should work hard and never stop.