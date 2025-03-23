Exclusive | Para-Badminton Star Manoj Sarkar Eyes Paralympics Gold In 2028 LA Edition

Hyderabad: The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics is still three years away but star Para-Badminton player Manoj Sarkar has set his sights on the gold medal of the quadrennial Games, which is missing from his illustrious CV.

Manoj, who hails from Rudrapur in UdhamSinghNagar district of Uttarakhand, won a bronze medal at the 2020 Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan but he is not content with it.

He recently won a bronze medal in the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025 despite having a knee injury.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Sarkar, who trains in Lucknow said, "I had to leave the match of the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025 due to a knee injury. I was playing well but there was a problem in my left knee and it was putting pressure on my right ankle, which was injured six months ago. Since there were two important events lined up, I decided to withdraw from the game following the advice of my coach."

According to the shuttler, there is a rule that if a para-badminton player withdraws from a singles match, he cannot compete in a doubles match and hence he too had to leave the doubles semi-final and had to be content with a bronze.

"I was in the doubles semi-final, so I bagged the bronze," he quipped.

He added, "Every sportsperson has an aim to bag the coveted gold medal at the Olympics or the Paralympics. Obviously, it is also my dream (to bag a gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games). But I would like to add a couple of more things. Firstly, after I bagged the bronze medal in the 2020 edition at Tokyo, a scribe asked me, how did I feel. I told him for a player, the bronze medal is not equal to a gold medal, for me it was equal."

"Because I won a medal for the country and a medal was added to the medal's tally, hence it was equal to a gold medal. No doubt that to win a gold medal at the Paralympics is my dream and to be realistic I will try my best for it. What I will do in Los Angeles is up to me. As far as the preparations are concerned, the match which I pulled off, is also a part of it, as I am seeing for the long term," added Sarkar, who is a two-time Asian Games medallist.

"I want to keep myself injury-free, and fit and ensure that my ranking is improved. Every small thing is being observed by the Union government and my coaches and this is all being done for the 2028 Los Angeles," he added.

He also spoke in detail about the support he receives from the Centre. He added that he supported through the TOPS scheme since 2019. "The TOPS is giving us every possible support, be it equipment or physios," he added.

Manoj also added that unlike other athletes he trains in India. "In India, we have all types of climate and so we manage. If I have to do high-altitude training, then I train in Uttarakhand, if you want to train in a humid climate, you go to places like Mumbai. All things are available in India and hence I would not like to go out and train," asserted Sarkar.

"When I am able to get good competition and get all facilities here, I should not go out," he maintained. He said that he trains twice a day and there are "three sessions thrice a week".

He also added that the sessions also include skill training. Finally, when it comes to badminton, Manoj gets inspired by China's badminton star Lin Dan, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

"He is a very famous player, I like to watch his game and I learn from his game. Overall when it comes to sports, I get inspiration from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, when I see him, I feel one must do his or her things and good things will follow," he added.