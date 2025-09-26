Oman Deputy Head Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni Will Frame Team's Scorecard Against India From Asia Cup 2025
Oman Deputy Head Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction on the team's campaign and their show against India.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: Oman gave an outstanding fight against favourites India in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2025 as they went down by just 21 runs. Oman batters put up a splendid show against the star Indian bowling line-up, comprising some of the biggest names. And naturally, 'Mumbaikar' Sulakshan Kulkarni, the team's deputy head coach is proud of his boys and will frame the scorecard of the game held in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
Kulkarni, a former Mumbai stumper and a noted coach, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction from Oman, on the game and his experience with the boys. He said that the performance from Oman against India was so special that he will frame the scorecard of the match.
"I will keep the scorecard of the game, and I will make a frame of it, such is the scorecard. The scoreboard was such, we could see the world champion Indian team, and the scoreboard read Oman 150 for 1. It is commendable performance," quipped Kulkarni.
Kulkarni further added when he joined Vidharbha, he changed the mindset of the players, and it is now paying rich dividends. He said just like that the change in mindset has helped Oman.
"The same thing, I am telling Oman players, it is necessary to change mindset, and the performance against India was its outcome. It was Hardik Pandya, who took the catch on the boundary line, nobody else would have caught it...we could not get a six, and the batter got out. We lost by 21 runs. If the catch had not been taken, the match could have gone anywhere," he said.
Kulkarni, a former Mumbai coach, who has seen a young Suryakumar Yadav, is also impressed with the maturity shown by India's T20 skipper.
"There is no change in his (Suryakumar's) confidence, it is as it is. Who is Suryakumar Yadav? he is full of confidence. At that time, I had nicknamed him free bird, and he is still a free bird. The most important change I saw was with regard to his maturity," Kulkarni, also a former Vidarbha coach, said.
"I felt he was a lot matured when it came to calmness, leadership qualities, and handling the press. I saw the change in him. When he is taking the world champion Indian team, he is leading very well and has also handled man management very well," said the 58-year-old Kulkarni.
After the game against Oman, Surya also spoke to the Oman players, and Kulkarni recalled, "He said that Oman played so well... that he just kept seeing and I enjoyed. You played outstandingly, and it was necessary for you guys to have self-belief, and you showed that against a good team."
Kulkarni is popularly known as 'Sullu Sir' among the cricket players, and Suryakumar took this name while interacting with the Oman players.
"He said Sullu Sir is with you, and you must only listen and learn. He started the conversation with this. He also spoke the same thing in the post-match presentation. Even Sanjay Manjrekar said that I instilled 'Khadoos' atitiude in the team. Our treasurer asked about the team playing World Cup qualifiers, to which Suryakumar replied, saying you have already qualified. You must see with whom you played, and your confidence level must be up. The players were happy," he said.
For the record, Hardik took a stunner on the fence to dismiss a set Aamir Kaleem in the 18th over off Harshit Rana. Kulkarni said when the national anthems were playing, he had a unique experience. "I was standing for both the national anthems, India and Oman, one side was my profession and one side was my country. When the Indian national anthem was played, I automatically started singing it. I experienced this that day. During the match, I tried to give justice to my profession," he concluded.
In the game, India posted 188 for 8 and then restricted Oman to 167 for 4. Though Oman lost, it won the hearts of Kulkarni and Suryakumar Yadav.