Oman Deputy Head Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni Will Frame Team's Scorecard Against India From Asia Cup 2025

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Oman gave an outstanding fight against favourites India in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2025 as they went down by just 21 runs. Oman batters put up a splendid show against the star Indian bowling line-up, comprising some of the biggest names. And naturally, 'Mumbaikar' Sulakshan Kulkarni, the team's deputy head coach is proud of his boys and will frame the scorecard of the game held in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Kulkarni, a former Mumbai stumper and a noted coach, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction from Oman, on the game and his experience with the boys. He said that the performance from Oman against India was so special that he will frame the scorecard of the match.

"I will keep the scorecard of the game, and I will make a frame of it, such is the scorecard. The scoreboard was such, we could see the world champion Indian team, and the scoreboard read Oman 150 for 1. It is commendable performance," quipped Kulkarni.

Kulkarni further added when he joined Vidharbha, he changed the mindset of the players, and it is now paying rich dividends. He said just like that the change in mindset has helped Oman.

"The same thing, I am telling Oman players, it is necessary to change mindset, and the performance against India was its outcome. It was Hardik Pandya, who took the catch on the boundary line, nobody else would have caught it...we could not get a six, and the batter got out. We lost by 21 runs. If the catch had not been taken, the match could have gone anywhere," he said.

Kulkarni, a former Mumbai coach, who has seen a young Suryakumar Yadav, is also impressed with the maturity shown by India's T20 skipper.