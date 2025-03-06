Exclusive | New HCA Stadium In Hyderabad To Be Built; Telangana Govt To Give Land In New City

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, one of the major cricket centres in southern India, has only one international stadium at present - the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal. However, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) under the leadership of its President A Jagan Mohan Rao is making all out efforts to build a new Stadium in the Telangana capital, and the ball has been set rolling.

HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, "Most of the people think that Hyderabad Cricket Association is only for Hyderabad territory, but Hyderabad Cricket Association is for entire Telangana, four crore people, 10 old districts and 33 new districts. (As of now) We have only (one) ground in Hyderabad, we want to create 10 new grounds in 10 old districts...whatever Gymkhana facility we have, that type of facility we want to create in the districts...".

Elaborating on it further, the HCA chief added, "Other than that, this Stadium (Rajiv Gandhi Stadium) has a seating capacity of 37,000. I am requesting the Telangana government to give 100 acres plus land, we want to construct a 60,000 to 1 lakh seating capacity stadium. We requested Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Garu; he is (was) kind enough and announced in the (Telangana Legislative) Assembly that they want to give 150 acres; we requested 100 acres, but they are giving 150 acres (of) land to construct a new stadium in Hyderabad. We want to construct 30-40 mini grounds there and a big Stadium with 5,000 car parking. Within one or two years, we want to start that process."

Asked where the Telangana government will allot the land, A Jagan Mohan Rao said, "CM Garu told me that he wants to give (land) in the new city, near the airport he is constricting a new city with 4,000 to 5,000 acres of land, in that he wants to create sports facilities, they are giving (land) to golf association and other associations and in that they are giving to Hyderabad Cricket Assocation 150 acres."

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is located in the heart of the city and has hosted numerous international as well domestic fixtures in the past. The stadium has been home to stars like VVV Laxman and Tilak Varma, who is an aggressive left-handed batter.

Meanwhile, on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the HCA would soon be starting the Telangana Premier League (TPL) to unearth new talent in Telangana.

For the record, leagues in domestic cricket are mushrooming as Tamil Nadu Premier League, Saurashtra Premier League, Mumbai Premier League, and others exist.

Speaking about it, the HCA chief stated, "I want to tell why we want to start the (Telangana Premier) League, because in franchise cricket - the IPL, teams did not pick maximum members from Telangana, only (Mohammed) Siraj and Tilak Varma were picked by the two franchises. I requested many franchises to take some more players, but based on their requirements, they will take. I enquired why our people (players) are not picked in IPL. I saw that players were picked from the Mumbai, Karnataka and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) leagues, so I think if Telangana starts a Premier League, players will be picked in the IPL because they will get more chances to play. Coaches and selectors will see their matches and based on that, they will get picked."

"And so I want to start the Telangana Premier League immediately," the HCA chief quipped.

According to A Jagan Mohan Rao, he requested the BCCI, and its former secretary and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah was kind enough to give the permission.

"Jay Bhai (Jay Shah) was kind enough to give the permission and special thanks to Hemang Amin, the BCCI Chief Executive Officer," he added.

Rao asserted that the league could start as early as June 2025, after the conclusion of the IPL. He also said that the association has called for an Expression of Interest from the companies, and once the company is finalised for the League, the work will start.

"We are planning to start with six to eight teams for the first two years, and after that, if required, we will go to 10 teams. After the company is finalised, and after taking their suggestions into account, I will approach the Apex Council and the AGM, and whatever they suggest, we will implement," he added.

Rao is of the opinion that the motto of the Telangana Premier League is to encourage new talent in Hyderabad. "We want to do the talent hunt through the TPL; we want to take new players and give them coaching in the Uppal Stadium and in our academies; based on that, I want to send (players) to the IPL," added the HCA chief. He also made clear that the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium could host all the matches of the TPL, and they would also be broadcast.

So if you are a cricket buff or a budding cricket player from Hyderabad, you have ample things to look forward to.