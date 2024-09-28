ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Musheer Khan’s Brutal Car Accident Video Out; Cricketers Suffer Neck Injury

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

The video of the brutal car accident of Musheer Khan is out and his car can be seen flipped over. Musheer was travelling to Lucknow from Azamgarh when the accident occurred and he suffered a neck injury after that.

The video of the brutal car accident of Musheer Khan is out and his car can be seen flipped over. Musheer was travelling to Lucknow from Azamgarh when the accident occurred and he suffered a neck injury after that.
Musheer Khan and image of his car crash (ANI and ETV Bharat)

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Musheer Khan, is knocking on the doors of Indian cricket by giving some solid performances in domestic cricket. Musheer was travelling with his father from Azamgarh to Lucknow when the accident occurred. The reason behind the accident is unknown yet but according to the sources, the car flipped 4-5 times.

Musheer faces a brutal car accident

The Irani Cup fixture between the Rest of India and Mumbai will be played from October 1 to October 5. However, Mumbai suffered a blow ahead of the match as he suffered an accident. Also, the unfortunate incident has raised the possibility of him missing the Ranji Trophy games. Sarafaraz is from Azamagarh and his family lives in Sagri Tehsil in Basapur village.

Musheer Khan’s Brutal Car Accident Video (ETV Bharat)

Impressive performance in the Duleep Trophy

Musheer was brilliant in the Duleep Trophy 2024 with his performance. In his debut game, the right-handed batter played a knock of 181 runs for India B against India A. The knock was laced with 16 boundaries and five sixes. Musheer's brother Sarafaraz is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Musheer’s maternal uncle tells details

Musheer’s maternal uncle spoke to ETV Bharat and said that he was travelling with his father and coach Naushad Khan while they were travelling in a Fortuner. Musheer has suffered a neck injury after the incident.

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Musheer Khan, is knocking on the doors of Indian cricket by giving some solid performances in domestic cricket. Musheer was travelling with his father from Azamgarh to Lucknow when the accident occurred. The reason behind the accident is unknown yet but according to the sources, the car flipped 4-5 times.

Musheer faces a brutal car accident

The Irani Cup fixture between the Rest of India and Mumbai will be played from October 1 to October 5. However, Mumbai suffered a blow ahead of the match as he suffered an accident. Also, the unfortunate incident has raised the possibility of him missing the Ranji Trophy games. Sarafaraz is from Azamagarh and his family lives in Sagri Tehsil in Basapur village.

Musheer Khan’s Brutal Car Accident Video (ETV Bharat)

Impressive performance in the Duleep Trophy

Musheer was brilliant in the Duleep Trophy 2024 with his performance. In his debut game, the right-handed batter played a knock of 181 runs for India B against India A. The knock was laced with 16 boundaries and five sixes. Musheer's brother Sarafaraz is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Musheer’s maternal uncle tells details

Musheer’s maternal uncle spoke to ETV Bharat and said that he was travelling with his father and coach Naushad Khan while they were travelling in a Fortuner. Musheer has suffered a neck injury after the incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRANI CUPMUSHEER KHANSARFARAZ KHANMUSHEER KHAN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.