Exclusive: Musheer Khan’s Brutal Car Accident Video Out; Cricketers Suffer Neck Injury

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Musheer Khan, is knocking on the doors of Indian cricket by giving some solid performances in domestic cricket. Musheer was travelling with his father from Azamgarh to Lucknow when the accident occurred. The reason behind the accident is unknown yet but according to the sources, the car flipped 4-5 times.

Musheer faces a brutal car accident

The Irani Cup fixture between the Rest of India and Mumbai will be played from October 1 to October 5. However, Mumbai suffered a blow ahead of the match as he suffered an accident. Also, the unfortunate incident has raised the possibility of him missing the Ranji Trophy games. Sarafaraz is from Azamagarh and his family lives in Sagri Tehsil in Basapur village.

Musheer Khan’s Brutal Car Accident Video (ETV Bharat)

Impressive performance in the Duleep Trophy

Musheer was brilliant in the Duleep Trophy 2024 with his performance. In his debut game, the right-handed batter played a knock of 181 runs for India B against India A. The knock was laced with 16 boundaries and five sixes. Musheer's brother Sarafaraz is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Musheer’s maternal uncle tells details

Musheer’s maternal uncle spoke to ETV Bharat and said that he was travelling with his father and coach Naushad Khan while they were travelling in a Fortuner. Musheer has suffered a neck injury after the incident.