Exclusive | Mayank Yadav Is 'Lambi Race Ka Ghoda', Should Play for India in T20 WC: Karsan Ghavri

Hyderabad: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri dubbed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav as an extraordinary bowler and termed him a "Lambi Race Ka Ghoda" (the one who can play for long).

Mayank has been exceptional for LSG in the past couple of games in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He has threatened both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters with his sheer pace, picking six wickets at an average of 6.8 and at an impressive economy of 5.12. He stands second in the most wickets list of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Karsan Ghavri, who opened the Indian attack with legendary Kapil Dev, said, "He is just 21 years old and he can serve Indian cricket for the next 10-12 years. He is sensational, nobody has bowled as fast as him in India. He should be preserved well and should not be made to play all the tournaments. Too good are too small words to describe him."

The 73-year-old Ghavri, who played for Saurashtra and Mumbai in the domestic circuit, mentioned that Yadav should be in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and USA.

"Just after the IPL, the T20 World Cup is going to be held in the Caribbean and the USA and Mayank Yadav should be in the Indian team (for the coveted tournament)," quipped Ghavri, who has 109 Test wickets from 39 matches.

Former India all-rounder and women's team head coach W V Raman also feels that Mayank should play a few county matches in England in red ball format.

"Post IPL rest and then possibly a few county matches in England in red ball format. Then back in India to train and play a few red ball cricket matches. Then unleash him in Australia in the test series. This will be my short-term plan for Mayank Yadav (sic)," W V Raman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 21-year-old pacer became part of the Lucknow-based franchise in 2022, but didn't get a chance to play and then got injured just before the start of the LSG's campaign in the 2023 IPL. He returned to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy but failed to perform as per his potential, finishing the tournament with five wickets in four matches.

However, Mayank impressed the LSG's scouting team with his raw pace and control, claiming seven scalps in five games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and an impressive 12 wickets in five Deodhar Trophy appearances.

Mayank Yadav, the latest pace sensation, plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit. It is rare for an Indian pacer to shine on Indian tracks, which are batting-friendly and that too in the shortest format of the game. But Mayank has proved his mettle.

He won the Player of the Match on his debut IPL game and made headlines. He did not stop there and made the most of the opportunity that he got in Bengaluru against the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which comprises some big names like Cameron Green, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf Du Plessis. And Mayank once again bowled to perfection and helped his side eke out a 28-run win over Bengaluru at their own den, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here. He also won the Player of the Match Award in the game against RCB.

Now, Mayank who has been the cynosure of eyes in his last two games, has set his sights on playing for India. "I feel really good (as I have bagged) two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches," Mayank said.

"My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, and training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath," the speedster, who is the newest find of the cash-rich league, added.

Will Mayank play the ICC World T20, just after the IPL, only the wise men headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar can answer this million-dollar question.