Exclusive: Up Close & Personal With Karsan Ghavri; Ex-India Pacer Hails Team's T20 World Cup Win; Describe Surya's Catch As Game-Changer

Hyderabad: Former India speedster Karsan Ghavri hailed the Indian Cricket team which won their second T20 World Cup on June 29 and described the catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav to dismiss David Miller as the turning point of the final.

India ended their ICC Trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in an edge-of-a-seat thriller at Barbados.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Ghavri said, "Winning the World Cup is also so delightful, it is a happy moment not only for cricketers but the cricket lovers also not only in India but all over the world. These are the moments that are registered in everybody's mind and heart, it will be never be erased..."

"In yesterday's match, at one point of time, (I felt) that we would lose (the game). But I think it was a great fightback by Indian players, especially the last three-four overs. Suryakumar Yadav's catch that changed the scenario of the match. A brilliant 76 by Virat Kohli and his partnership with Axar Patel, we managed to score 170 odd runs (176) and that made all the difference," added 73-year-old Ghavri, who opened the bowling attack with legendary Kapil Dev.

"It was a great team, not only the 11 players, but the reserves and the support staff, it has to be appreciated," he quipped.

Ghavri felt that the 1983 World Cup changed the face of Indian cricket. "Since then, till today, India has never looked back. Our cricket is going to grow bigger and bigger. Because of the kind of environment BCCI has created, no other country has such a thing (infrastructure). We have academies in states now and the head academy is in Bengaluru - the NCA, such platform is not there is any other country, except in India. IPL has made a lot of difference in cricket, but because of such academies, all age groups - U16, U19, this supply line will never be stopped. We will be getting spinners, wicket-keepers, batters, all-rounders, fast bowlers and this is what NCA is doing, most players come from NCA," he reckoned.

"Our heads should be high and congratulations to BCCI also, because the way they are contributing to the game of cricket, it has to be appreciated," he quipped.

He lauded India pacer Arshdeep Singh for bowling an exceptional penultimate over. "Arshdeep bowled the 19th over and he gave away only four runs That was a game-changer. Jasprit Bumrah's vital wickets at a very important juncture, these are the game-changing moments," added Ghavri.