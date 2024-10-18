Exclusive | Pradeep Narwal Reveals Story Of Him Learning His Signature Move

Hyderabad: The 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 is set to start on October 18. The first match of the season will be played between two big teams of PKL, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. Ahead of the opening fixture, Bengaluru Bulls captain, and star raider Pradeep Narwal, famous by names like ‘Dubki King’ and Record Breaker, during an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat. Also, this Kabaddi has made the biggest revelation and told from whom he learned the most dangerous move of Kabaddi 'Dubki Lagana'?
Pardeep Narwal happy to return to the Bengaluru Bulls
Star raider Pardeep Narwal, who has scored the most raid points (1,690) in PKL history, made his PKL debut in season 2 with Bengaluru Bulls. Now he is returning to the same team as captain. Talking about this, Narwal said, 'It feels good to return to this team. Earlier I was not able to do well for this team. But, this time I will do well for the team'
I will get the PKL title for Bengaluru
Pardeep Narwal played a key role in making Patna Pirates PKL champion for three consecutive seasons. But, the star raider believes that it was not only his contribution but the whole team that contributed to the title triumph.
'I did not make them win alone, it was the hard work of the entire team. I have come to Bangalore this time and this time I will try my best to make Bangalore win the title as well.”
Lack of experience in defence is not a weakness
There has been discussion about the lack of experience in the team with the presence of the sole experienced defender in the team in the form of Saurabh Nandal.
“Apart from experienced defender Saurabh Nandal, many good defenders are part of the team. Nitin, Sardar and Pratik are some excellent defenders, the bench strength is also very strong. Both our defence and attack are very strong,” he added.
How Pradeep learned his famous Dubakki move
Also known as ‘Dubaki King’ around the globe, Pradeep Narwal revealed that he has learned his signature move on his own.
“I did not need to learn it from anywhere, diving is my natural skill. All the senior and junior players must have learnt diving by watching me, I believe this,” he concluded.
PKL 2024 To Be Played In 3 Cities
This time, PKL will be played in 3 cities. Its first leg will be played at GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. After this, it will move to Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1. Then the third leg of the league will start from December 3 to December 24 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.