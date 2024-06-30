Exclusive: In India's Big Bang Win, Veterans Revisit 1983 Glory; Sandhu Equates Surya's Catch With Kapil's 83 Grab, Rajput Lauds Team Effort

Hyderabad: Former India players Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, and Lalchand Rajput lauded the Indian Cricket Team for winning the T20 World Cup.
The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a pulsating summit clash to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Balwinder Singh Sandhu said, "It is a great win, superb win, it was a total team effort. Virat (Kohli) played a superb match-winning innings. And Surya took that catch, a brilliant catch, just like Kapil's catch and it will be remembered forever."
"Congratulations to everyone for this great victory," he quipped. Asked if the win made him recall the memories of the 1983 win, Sandhu stated, "No, I do not live in the past, I just enjoy my present and I enjoyed the game yesterday. The past his history and I do not go back to my past."
Former India player Lalchand Rajput, who was cricket-manager, when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup told ETV Bharat, "It was the best victory, we had so far, because the game was swinging either way and at 15 overs, it was anybody's game, because (Heinrich) Klassen was batting superbly. But that one over of (Jasprit Bumrah) when he got (Marco) Jansen out, then Klassen got out, still in the last three overs, they need 20 odd runs."