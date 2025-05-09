ETV Bharat / sports

Every Instance When India-Pakistan Conflict Affected Cricketing Ties Between Two Countries

Hyderabad: The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been an intense one and it is marked by a rich history of competition and fervent fan support. However, the growing tensions between the two nations have escalated into a war in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The historical backdrop of conflict which stems from the Kashmir issue has often affected the sport and this time also, it might be the same.

The bilateral cricket between the two nations has been often disrupted due to the war or the growing political tensions between the two countries. The bilateral series between the two countries last took place when Pakistan toured India for the three-match ODI series and two-match T20I series back in 2012-13.

In recent years, the cricketing clashes between the two countries have been strictly restricted to ICC events.

Here are the instances when the India and Pakistan refused to play against each other

1962-1977: Pakistan’s tour of India in 1960/61 for a five-match Test series proved to be the last series between the two nations before a significant break. Two major wars between the two countries in 1965 and 1971 damaged the sporting ties and there was no bilateral cricket till 1978.

1991: Pakistan was to travel to India for a five-match Test series but cancelled the tour due to the Kashmir’s issue

1990-91: Pakistan pulled out of the Asia Cup hosted by India, which resulted in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the other two participating teams.