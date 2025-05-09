Every Instance When India-Pakistan Conflict Affected Cricketing Ties Between Two Countries

Hyderabad: The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been an intense one and it is marked by a rich history of competition and fervent fan support. However, the growing tensions between the two nations have escalated into a war in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The historical backdrop of conflict which stems from the Kashmir issue has often affected the sport and this time also, it might be the same.
The bilateral cricket between the two nations has been often disrupted due to the war or the growing political tensions between the two countries. The bilateral series between the two countries last took place when Pakistan toured India for the three-match ODI series and two-match T20I series back in 2012-13.
In recent years, the cricketing clashes between the two countries have been strictly restricted to ICC events.
Here are the instances when the India and Pakistan refused to play against each other
1962-1977: Pakistan’s tour of India in 1960/61 for a five-match Test series proved to be the last series between the two nations before a significant break. Two major wars between the two countries in 1965 and 1971 damaged the sporting ties and there was no bilateral cricket till 1978.
1991: Pakistan was to travel to India for a five-match Test series but cancelled the tour due to the Kashmir’s issue
1990-91: Pakistan pulled out of the Asia Cup hosted by India, which resulted in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the other two participating teams.
1999–2003: Kargil war and its aftereffects
The 1999 Kargil war affected the cricket diplomacy between the two countries. The bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan was halted four around four years till India toured Pakistan for a series including five ODIs and three Test matches.
2009: India opted out of their tour to Pakistan for three Test matches and five ODI fixtures due to the 26/11 terror attack. There was a gap of three years as India toured Pakistan briefly in 2012 but that was the only bilateral series between the two countries after the incident.
2023: Asia Cup was forced to stage in hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan
The cricketing ties restricted to ICC events
After 2012, both the teams haven’t played any bilateral cricket between them and the situation is likely to remain so in the future considering the ongoing relations between the two countries.