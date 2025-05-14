Europa League Final: Ruben Amorim Steps In With Heartfelt Gesture For Manchester United Backroom Staff

Hyderabad: A poor English Premier League (EPL) campaign can be turned around by Manchester United as they will take on Tottenham Hotspurs in the UEFA Europa League final. The 17th placed team in the EPL points table this season can win the fixture and secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The final will be held at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain and the United staff will not be present for the match with club sponsored tickets. According to a report published by ESPN, the club has decided not to provide complimentary tickets for backroom staff, physios and coaches for the showdown in Spain. Even players were given only two tickets each, with no travel coverage to their families.

In such a scenario team manager Ruben Amorim has stepped up to tackle the situation and he will sponsor 30 tickets for his staff and their families and watch the title decider on May 22.

The decision is taken as a cost-cutting measure by the club which includes the termination of over 200 jobs. The club is in the middle of a cost-cutting campaign and they plan to shut down the staff canteen, and end complimentary meals as well. Although the players receive full lunches, the staff is restricted to soup and bread as one of the measures taken by the club.

Although United are experiencing a disastrous campaign, took his side to the Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final.

Currently, United are at the 16th spot in the league, with only 39 points from 36 matches and just 10 wins to show in Amorim’s first season in charge.