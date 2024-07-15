Euro Cup 2024: England's Harry Kane And Spain's Dani Olmo Tie For Golden Boot Top Scorer

Berlin (Germany): England striker Harry Kane tied with six players including champion team's mild-fielder Dani Olmo for the Golden Boot top scorer award for the European Championship 2024. England failed to end their 58-year trophy draught as they faltered for second time on the trot in the Euro Cup 2024, losing to Spain by 2-1 after conceding a goal in the 87th minute of the regulation time.

Kane scored joint-most three goals with Olmo, Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, Slovakia winger Ivan Schranz and Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze in recently concluded tournament. The 30-year-old had a great opportunity to turn his fortune, but has to stand on other side of the trophy. Previously, he lost with England to Italy three years back in Euro Cup, and was a runner-up in one Champions League final and two English League Cups.

Following Three Lions' defeat against Spain, speaking to British broadcaster ITV, Kane said, ""It's an opportunity missed. It's not easy to get to these finals."

"It takes unbelievable resilience and character to get to where we are but ultimately you take the opportunity when it comes and we haven't done it again. It's extremely painful, it's going to hurt for a long, long time," he added.

Kane, who has given exceptional performances year in and year out, is one of four men's players to have been top scorer at both a European Championship and a World Cup, something he achieved in 2018.

Olmo's main contribution to Spain's win in the final was defensive, as he cleared Marc Guhi's header off the line to keep his team in the lead late on.

"I told him that he is my top scorer because his save counts as a goal for me. It was our planned defense for him to protect that post, but he remembered to do just that and cleared it off the line. It was incredible," goalkeeper Unai Simn said.

UEFA allowed multiple players to share the Euro 2024 top scorer award if they scored the same number of goals, in a change from recent tournaments. For the instance, at the last men's European Championship, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech striker Patrik Schick both had five goals but Ronaldo was named the winner because he had an assist and Schick had none.

Under the old system, Olmo would have won the tiebreaker with two assists, the most among the players tied on three goals. The last time that three goals proved enough to win the Golden Boot was at Euro 2012, when Spain's Fernando Torres took the prize. At the time, the tiebreaker was which player had played the fewest minutes. If that had applied at Euro 2024, the award would have gone to Slovakia's Schranz.

UEFA named Spain midfielder Rodri its player of the tournament and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, was the young player of the tournament. (With AP inputs)