ETV Bharat / sports

Euro 2024 | Much-changed Spain Beats Albania 1-0 To Finish Perfect Group Stage

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 20 hours ago

Spain defeated Albania 1-0 in 2024 in their final group game and achieved a perfect outing in the Group stage winning all of their three games. Ferran Torres scored the goal for the Spanish side and helped them script a win over Albania.

Euro 2024
Albania's Armando Broja shoots during a Group B match between Albania and Spain (AP Photos)

Duesseldorf (Germany): Spain changed almost its entire lineup and kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated on Monday.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starters and Spain won all three group games at the Euros for the first time since 2008, when it went on to win the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

“Every player is ready to play in this first 11 and that’s key. Anyone can decide a game for you and players coming off the bench are very important as well. I will try to make things difficult for my coach so that he will have to play me," Torres, who made his first start of Euro 2024, said through a translator.

Torres scored with a deflection off the post from Dani OImo's pass and put his fingers to his ears in his goal celebration. He said the gesture meant he was listening to the fans, not blocking anything out. “I don’t have anything to prove out there,” Torres added.

Italy was the second qualifier from Group B after drawing with Croatia 1-1.

Albania needed at least a draw to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams. The loss meant it placed last.

Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in their last group games.

All of those teams were on four points from two games and would qualify at least as one of the best third-placed teams.

Spain got the job done, but this 1-0 win was far less convincing than the victory by the same margin over Italy in its last game. Defender Aymeric Laporte was the only player to start both.

For much of the first half, Spain seemed on course for a big win, but Olmo and Mikel Merino missed good chances. Albania didn’t record a shot until the 45th minute.

Albania finally started to put pressure on Spain midway through the second half. Forward Broja came off the bench and forced a good save from Raya.

De la Fuente responded by sending forwards Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal off the bench as Spain started to waste time. Broja tested Raya again in stoppage time as Spain held on.

“We left it all on the pitch. I have no regrets for my players,” Albania coach Sylvinho said.

Albania was without forward Mirlind Daku, who was suspended by UEFA on Sunday after joining supporters’ nationalist chants with a megaphone following the 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday.

Albania’s soccer federation was fined over incidents at both of its first two games. It looks set to face yet more charges after fans lit flares at the Spain game and a supporter ran onto the field.

Spain will play its last-16 game on Sunday in Cologne against a third-place team.

Read More

  1. WATCH | Chaos In Euro 2024 As Six Pitch Invaders Enter The Football Arena To Get Selfie With Ronaldo
  2. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Play First 0-0 Euro Draw
  3. Spain Advances To Knockout Round At Euro 2024 With Statement Win Over Defending Champion Italy

Duesseldorf (Germany): Spain changed almost its entire lineup and kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated on Monday.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starters and Spain won all three group games at the Euros for the first time since 2008, when it went on to win the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

“Every player is ready to play in this first 11 and that’s key. Anyone can decide a game for you and players coming off the bench are very important as well. I will try to make things difficult for my coach so that he will have to play me," Torres, who made his first start of Euro 2024, said through a translator.

Torres scored with a deflection off the post from Dani OImo's pass and put his fingers to his ears in his goal celebration. He said the gesture meant he was listening to the fans, not blocking anything out. “I don’t have anything to prove out there,” Torres added.

Italy was the second qualifier from Group B after drawing with Croatia 1-1.

Albania needed at least a draw to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams. The loss meant it placed last.

Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in their last group games.

All of those teams were on four points from two games and would qualify at least as one of the best third-placed teams.

Spain got the job done, but this 1-0 win was far less convincing than the victory by the same margin over Italy in its last game. Defender Aymeric Laporte was the only player to start both.

For much of the first half, Spain seemed on course for a big win, but Olmo and Mikel Merino missed good chances. Albania didn’t record a shot until the 45th minute.

Albania finally started to put pressure on Spain midway through the second half. Forward Broja came off the bench and forced a good save from Raya.

De la Fuente responded by sending forwards Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal off the bench as Spain started to waste time. Broja tested Raya again in stoppage time as Spain held on.

“We left it all on the pitch. I have no regrets for my players,” Albania coach Sylvinho said.

Albania was without forward Mirlind Daku, who was suspended by UEFA on Sunday after joining supporters’ nationalist chants with a megaphone following the 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday.

Albania’s soccer federation was fined over incidents at both of its first two games. It looks set to face yet more charges after fans lit flares at the Spain game and a supporter ran onto the field.

Spain will play its last-16 game on Sunday in Cologne against a third-place team.

Read More

  1. WATCH | Chaos In Euro 2024 As Six Pitch Invaders Enter The Football Arena To Get Selfie With Ronaldo
  2. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Play First 0-0 Euro Draw
  3. Spain Advances To Knockout Round At Euro 2024 With Statement Win Over Defending Champion Italy

TAGGED:

SPAIN VS ALBANIAFERRAN TORRESDAVID RAYAEURO 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.