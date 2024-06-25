Euro 2024 | Much-changed Spain Beats Albania 1-0 To Finish Perfect Group Stage

Duesseldorf (Germany): Spain changed almost its entire lineup and kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated on Monday.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starters and Spain won all three group games at the Euros for the first time since 2008, when it went on to win the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

“Every player is ready to play in this first 11 and that’s key. Anyone can decide a game for you and players coming off the bench are very important as well. I will try to make things difficult for my coach so that he will have to play me," Torres, who made his first start of Euro 2024, said through a translator.

Torres scored with a deflection off the post from Dani OImo's pass and put his fingers to his ears in his goal celebration. He said the gesture meant he was listening to the fans, not blocking anything out. “I don’t have anything to prove out there,” Torres added.

Italy was the second qualifier from Group B after drawing with Croatia 1-1.

Albania needed at least a draw to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams. The loss meant it placed last.

Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in their last group games.

All of those teams were on four points from two games and would qualify at least as one of the best third-placed teams.