ETV Bharat / sports

Errani And Vavassori Win US Open Mixed Doubles Title In Young's Final Match Before Retiring

author img

By PTI

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory Thursday over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory Thursday over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring.
Italian Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori (AP)

New York: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory Thursday over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring.

Errani, who won a career Grand Slam in women's doubles with fellow Italian Roberta Vinci, added her first career mixed doubles title to the Olympic gold medal in women's doubles she won last month with Jasmine Paolini.

It's incredible for me this year. It's amazing, Errani said.

Townsend and Young, who have been friends since they were kids, were given a wild card into the event for what was the 35-year-old Young's final tournament. The former top-ranked junior hadn't played much in recent years, having made the switch to pickleball.

Obviously wasn't the result we wanted, Young said, but I can't think of a better spot, place to go out in, having watched that as a kid, and playing with someone I've known our whole life. It's pretty cool for me.

He and Townsend made their way through the draw, knocking off defending champions Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovarra in the quarterfinals. But Errani and Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, dominated the tiebreaker and then won the match by breaking Townsend's serve.

Errani hadn't played a mixed doubles event for eight years before partnering with Vavassori at Wimbledon. They were knocked out in the first round, then reached the quarterfinals at the Olympics before coming to New York.

Young's parents coached Townsend, who lost in the women's doubles semifinals with Katerina Siniakova after they won the Wimbledon title.

The 28-year-old Townsend said after the match that she hoped fans seeing two Black players in the finals, after Coco Gauff won the women's title in Flushing Meadows last year and Frances Tiafoe is in the men's semifinals Friday, would inspire more of them to play. Young was then presented with a framed collage of photos of himself playing at the U.S. Open.

For me, Donald and I, we go so far back. I mean, in life in general, Townsend said. "It's not the end. We both live in Atlanta, so I'm going to see him a ton and follow what he's doing in the next chapter. But it's cool to be able to close the book this way. Again, being able to leave here with some hardware when a lot of people didn't, that's the most special thing. So, I mean, it's fantastic. I'm glad to be able to do it by his side.

New York: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory Thursday over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring.

Errani, who won a career Grand Slam in women's doubles with fellow Italian Roberta Vinci, added her first career mixed doubles title to the Olympic gold medal in women's doubles she won last month with Jasmine Paolini.

It's incredible for me this year. It's amazing, Errani said.

Townsend and Young, who have been friends since they were kids, were given a wild card into the event for what was the 35-year-old Young's final tournament. The former top-ranked junior hadn't played much in recent years, having made the switch to pickleball.

Obviously wasn't the result we wanted, Young said, but I can't think of a better spot, place to go out in, having watched that as a kid, and playing with someone I've known our whole life. It's pretty cool for me.

He and Townsend made their way through the draw, knocking off defending champions Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovarra in the quarterfinals. But Errani and Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, dominated the tiebreaker and then won the match by breaking Townsend's serve.

Errani hadn't played a mixed doubles event for eight years before partnering with Vavassori at Wimbledon. They were knocked out in the first round, then reached the quarterfinals at the Olympics before coming to New York.

Young's parents coached Townsend, who lost in the women's doubles semifinals with Katerina Siniakova after they won the Wimbledon title.

The 28-year-old Townsend said after the match that she hoped fans seeing two Black players in the finals, after Coco Gauff won the women's title in Flushing Meadows last year and Frances Tiafoe is in the men's semifinals Friday, would inspire more of them to play. Young was then presented with a framed collage of photos of himself playing at the U.S. Open.

For me, Donald and I, we go so far back. I mean, in life in general, Townsend said. "It's not the end. We both live in Atlanta, so I'm going to see him a ton and follow what he's doing in the next chapter. But it's cool to be able to close the book this way. Again, being able to leave here with some hardware when a lot of people didn't, that's the most special thing. So, I mean, it's fantastic. I'm glad to be able to do it by his side.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARA ERRANI ANDREA VAVASSORIUS OPEN 2024 WINNERUS OPEN FINALUS OPEN TENNIS 2024 RESULTSUS OPEN 2024 MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.