Erling Haaland Signs Contract With Manchester City Till 2034

Manchester: Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has extended his contract with the club till 2035. He has signed a new deal of nine and half years with the club. Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has scored 111 goals across all competitions. He has provided key contributions in City’s title wins which includes two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Haaland has been in impressive form this season as well scoring 21 goals from 28 fixtures.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club."

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

"I also want to thank [manager] Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years."

Ever since joining City, Haaland has amassed more goals than any other player in the top five leagues in Europe. Kylian Mbappe is at the second position with 101 goals while Harry Kane stands third with 98. His tally also includes 790 Premier League goals with 23 in the Champions League. Also, the 24-year-old averages one goal every 93 minutes. He has also clocked 11 hattricks while playing for the Etihad club.

Also, he became the fastest to complete 50 Premier League goals by completing the milestones in 48 matches.

He also stated that he wants to keep getting better with the time.

"I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward," Haaland stated.