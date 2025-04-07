EPL 2024-25: Manchester Derby Ends In Stalemate; Fulham Ends Liverpool’s 26-Game Unbeaten Streak

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a goalless draw in the Premier League fixture on Sunday in a low-key derby. The result dealt a blow to the City’s qualification chances for the Champions League. City were missing the services of Erling Haaland through injury, are fifth in the standings with 52 points, while United are in the 13th position with 38 points.

After the game, City manager Pep Guardiola opined that their players were in the right position.

"Tight game. They had chances, we had chances as well," Guardiola said. "The only problem is we moved too much with the ball. We had to be in the right position and we didn't do that."

Both team didn’t create any clear-cut chances in the first half and showed lackluster form throughout the match. The game picked up after the interval, and City striker Omar Marmoush came up with a blistering strike from 25 yards that forced United Goalkeeper Andre Onana to pull off a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had a brilliant chance midway in the second half when he struck a half-volley into the net but City keeper Ederson did a two-handed save.

United boss Ruben Amorim expressed satisfaction with the performance.

"Happy with the performance. Obviously the result, not. We want to win games and we need points in the league. We are aware of that. Obviously, we played against a very good side. I think the game was there for both teams,” Fernandes said.

Fullham beat Liverpool

Liverpool faced only the second defeat of the season as Fulham outplayed them by 3-2 on Sunday. Fulham struck three times in the 14 minutes to boost their own European ambitions. After Arsenal played a 1-1 draw against Everton, Liverpool needed just 11 points from their last eight matches to secure the title.

Arne Slot’s men were unbeaten in 26 league matches and were headed for another step towards the title when Alexis Mac Allister's impressive strike opened the scoring. But, Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz turned the game with three strikes to help Fulham secure a victory.

Liverpool still have an 11-point lead with seven games still to go in the competition.