Premier League 2025-26 Fixtures: 380-Match Tournament Set To Kick Off From August 15

Hyderabad: English Premier League (EPL) champions 2024-25 Liverpool will start their title defense from August 15 in the opening match of the upcoming season against AFC Bournemouth. Liverpool won the title with 84 points, 10 points more than the second-placed Arsenal.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur endured a disappointing season last time as they finished at the 15th and 17th position respectively. Newcastle had an impressive season securing a UEFA Champions League spot with fifth place finish.

Now, the new season is all set to resume and the opening match will feature Liverpool taking on ninth-placed Bournemouth.

Opening matches for big six

Arsenal will be playing their first match of the season on 17 August against Manchester United. Although Man United had a disappointing season last time, they will be looking to shrug off the poor performance with a winning start. Arsenal, on the other hand, would be looking to continue their form thanks to which they finished at the second place in the points table.

Chelsea will be kicking off their campaign with the encounter against Crystal Palace while Liverpool will be up against Bournemouth in the tournament opener. Manchester City will lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers while Tottenham Hotspur will play their opening clash against AFC Bournemouth.

No matches on Boxing Day

No matches are scheduled for Boxing Day in the upcoming edition of the EPL. However, the matches scheduled on December 27 are available to switch to Boxing Day for live broadcast. A full round of EFL championship games are expected to be played on Boxing Day.

The EPL also confirmed that no top-flight club will be requested to play twice in less than 48 hours between December 27 and December 30, another full round of matches will be scheduled.