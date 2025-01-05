EPL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Live In India?

Hyderabad: Two heavyweight sides of the English Premier League - Liverpool and Manchester United will square off on Sunday. Liverpool displayed their sensational form in their previous outing, decimating West Ham by 5-0 and retaining their position at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Manchester United's struggles further stretched with a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle at Old Trafford which extended their losing streak.

Liverpool has been missing the services of defender Ibrahima Konate due to a knee injury while His replacement Joe Gomez went off before half-time with a hamstring issue. United have been struggling to find the form throughout the season amassing 21 points from 20 fixtures. The struggle to find the right combination has caused problems for United.

Head to head records

The two sides have faced each other in 65 matches with United dominating the proceedings with 29 triumphs. Liverpool have won 20 matches while their opponents have won 20 fixtures. 16 matches ended in a draw. The most recent encounter between the two teams was at the Old Trafford earlier this season with Liverpool winning the match by 3-0.

Details for Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture

When the Liverpool vs Manchester United EPL match will be played?

The English Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, January 5 from 10 PM IST.

Where the Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played?

The EPL fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom.