EPL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal Live In India?

Hyderabad: Two heavyweight sides will clash on ‘Super Sunday’ as Manchester City will draw swords with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on September 22. Defending champions Manchester City will look to register their first win over the Gunners for the first time since their clash in the 2022-23 season. City has been unbeaten so far in the competition winning all of the four matches they have played while Arsenal has won three matches and played one draw.

Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been solid like rock at the team’s defence will have a stern challenge considering the form of Erling Haaland. Arsenal will be playing without its skipper Martin Odegaard and it might hurt the team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head to head

Both the team have played 50 matches against each other with Arsenal emerging triumphant on 23 occasions while City won 17 fixtures. 10 matches ended in a draw.

When will be the Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played in English Premier League 2024-25?

The fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, September 22.