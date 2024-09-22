ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal Live In India?

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will lock horns against Arsenal on Sunday who will be playing in the absence of Martin Odegaard. The fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium with City in the second position in the points table while Arsenal is in the fifth position.

EPL 2024-25 Live Streaming
File Photo: Gabriel Martinelli (Left), Erling Haaland (RIght) (AP)

Hyderabad: Two heavyweight sides will clash on ‘Super Sunday’ as Manchester City will draw swords with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on September 22. Defending champions Manchester City will look to register their first win over the Gunners for the first time since their clash in the 2022-23 season. City has been unbeaten so far in the competition winning all of the four matches they have played while Arsenal has won three matches and played one draw.

Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been solid like rock at the team’s defence will have a stern challenge considering the form of Erling Haaland. Arsenal will be playing without its skipper Martin Odegaard and it might hurt the team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head to head

Both the team have played 50 matches against each other with Arsenal emerging triumphant on 23 occasions while City won 17 fixtures. 10 matches ended in a draw.

When will be the Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played in English Premier League 2024-25?

The fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, September 22.

What time Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match will start in India?

The encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match?

Viewers can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash as the channel will televise all the matches of the English Premier League.

Where the live stream of the Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match will be shown?

Live stream of the Arsenal and Manchester City will be shown on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad: Two heavyweight sides will clash on ‘Super Sunday’ as Manchester City will draw swords with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on September 22. Defending champions Manchester City will look to register their first win over the Gunners for the first time since their clash in the 2022-23 season. City has been unbeaten so far in the competition winning all of the four matches they have played while Arsenal has won three matches and played one draw.

Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been solid like rock at the team’s defence will have a stern challenge considering the form of Erling Haaland. Arsenal will be playing without its skipper Martin Odegaard and it might hurt the team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head to head

Both the team have played 50 matches against each other with Arsenal emerging triumphant on 23 occasions while City won 17 fixtures. 10 matches ended in a draw.

When will be the Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played in English Premier League 2024-25?

The fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, September 22.

What time Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match will start in India?

The encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match?

Viewers can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash as the channel will televise all the matches of the English Premier League.

Where the live stream of the Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL match will be shown?

Live stream of the Arsenal and Manchester City will be shown on Disney+ Hotstar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITYERLING HAALANDWILLIAM SALIBAGABRIEL MAGALHAESENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.