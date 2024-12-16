English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Beat City 2-1 In A Dramatic Turnaround

Manchester: Manchester United registered a 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday courtesy of late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo. United were on the verge of their third consecutive defeat in the league but a win might help them get back to the winning ways. Manchester City led the game initially as Josko Gvardiol's header put them in front but errors in the dying minutes proved costly for the team. The fixture saw a turnaround in the final minutes.

A mistake from Matheus Nunes led to a penalty which was converted by Fernandes in the 88th minute. Two minutes later Diallo seized on the opportunity to score a goal with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

In their last 11 matches across all competitions, City have managed to secure one victory. The team is currently placed in the fifth position in the points table. The triumph propelled the Red Devils to the 12th spot in the points table.

Both sides entered the match on the back of a horrid form and that reflected in their game. United failed to register a single shot during the first half. Phil Foden took a shot at goal in the 20th minute but his half volley went wide. Gvardiol pulled off a goal in the 36th minute with a header. City's Kyle Walker and United's Rasmus Hojland were involved in a brief scuffle which resulted in yellow cards for both the players.

Just with a few minutes remaining on the clock, Diallo intercepted Nunes's back pass and he was brought down by the defender who handed a penalty to United. Fernandes successfully converted the penalty and the knockout punch came in the 90th minute when Diallo scored a second goal for them to help them seal a win.