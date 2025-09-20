ETV Bharat / sports

Man United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch EPL 2025-26 Clash In India?

Hyderabad: The stage is all set for a highly anticipated English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 clash as Manchester United will take on Chelsea on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both the teams had contrasting fortunes so far, with Chelsea showcasing some impressive form while Manchester United is going through a lean patch.

Despite splashing a huge sum in the transfer window, United have managed to win only one match from the four fixtures they have played. Two of them ended in a draw, while they lost a game. Chelsea are currently in fifth place, winning two matches and two ending in a draw.

For Enzo Maresca, regaining form will be important after a setback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 2-2 stalemate against Brentford in Round 4 of the EPL.

For Amorim, the stakes are high as United has been suffering through a dismal form. Also, some more disappointing results might result in his sacking in the manager role.

Man United will be playing in abscense of Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot as both are suffering from knee and muscualr injuries repsectively. Chelsea have multiple players struggling with injuries. Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) will be unavilable for the match whlile there is an uncertainty around Cole Palmer's prescnese in the playing XI.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming details