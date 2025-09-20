Man United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch EPL 2025-26 Clash In India?
Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: The article provide the details of the telecast of the key EPL clash in India.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The stage is all set for a highly anticipated English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 clash as Manchester United will take on Chelsea on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both the teams had contrasting fortunes so far, with Chelsea showcasing some impressive form while Manchester United is going through a lean patch.
Despite splashing a huge sum in the transfer window, United have managed to win only one match from the four fixtures they have played. Two of them ended in a draw, while they lost a game. Chelsea are currently in fifth place, winning two matches and two ending in a draw.
For Enzo Maresca, regaining form will be important after a setback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 2-2 stalemate against Brentford in Round 4 of the EPL.
For Amorim, the stakes are high as United has been suffering through a dismal form. Also, some more disappointing results might result in his sacking in the manager role.
Man United will be playing in abscense of Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot as both are suffering from knee and muscualr injuries repsectively. Chelsea have multiple players struggling with injuries. Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) will be unavilable for the match whlile there is an uncertainty around Cole Palmer's prescnese in the playing XI.
Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming details
When is the Manchester United vs Chelsea match?
The Manchester United vs Chelsea clash will be played on Saturday, September 20.
When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea match begin?
The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will commence at 10 PM IST
Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea match be held?
The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV in India?
The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea online in India?
The Manchester United vs Chelsea football match can be watched online on the Hotstar app.