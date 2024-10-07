ETV Bharat / sports

English Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea Likely To Face Hefty Fine After Mass Brawl In Fixture Against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are likely to face their second £25,000 fine of the season after a heated altercation in the match against Nottingham Forest.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

EPL 2024-25
Tempers flare between Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Chelsea's Levi Colwill, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham (AP)

Hyderabad: The 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest is likely to deliver a double blow to Chelsea as they are likely to be fined with a £25,000 fine according to a report by the Mirror. Chelsea played out a draw against a 10-man opposition while their six players also faced bookings. Also, two of the players in the team are suspended for the next match.

After playing just seven matches of the Premier League, two of the players in the Chelsea side had picked five yellow cards already. For receiving up to five yellows, a one-match ban is the punishment. The duo of Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella were on a suspension tightrope and they were heading for a clean exit with 78 minutes of the game over.

A mass brawl erupted in the dying minutes of the fixture with Cucurella at the centre of it. James Ward-Prowse had been already sent off in the game. The Spanish defender was shoved into a Maresca by Neco Williams. A fuming Levi Colwill then jumped over the touchline to confront the Welsh defender about his actions. The members of the backroom staff, managers and remaining substitutes also came onto the pitch and a brawl erupted soon. Cucurella was handed a yellow card by the referee.

Fofana pulled down another player from the opposition to find himself in the referee’s book for a foul. The team played out a disappointing 1-1 draw and they will play Liverpool in the next fixture.

