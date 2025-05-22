Explained: Test Cricket Enters New Era As England And Zimbabwe Lock Horns For One-Off Four-Day Test Match

Hyderabad: The Ben Stokes-led England Test team will host minnows Zimbabwe after 22 years at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on Thursday, May 22. The most interesting thing about this game is that it's a four-day Test match, a shorter version of the traditional ‘Five-day’ match, with each day allowing 90 overs to be bowled and both teams playing 2 innings each. It will mark Zimbabwe's second four-day Test.

But, this four Test match could be an experiment to check the four-day format to increase the viewership and make more red-ball games more competitive. It could also become the start of a new era in Test cricket as the International Cricket Council (ICC) looks to evolve the game, ranging from financial and logistical concerns to waning audience interest in longer matches.

Test cricket is traditionally a five-day affair where teams compete and play two innings each with at least 90 overs scheduled on each day. But with these four-day matches, cricket has turned the pages back and looking at a rich and varied past. Before five-day matches became the norm from 1979, Test cricket experimented with a wide array of formats: three, four, five, and even six-day matches were played, and some Tests had no time limit at all—so-called ‘Timeless Tests.’

Interestingly, the last official four-day Test was played between New Zealand and Pakistan back in 1973, when the ODI World Cup was not even invented.

Recently, the ICC tried the four-day match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2017, which ended within two days. It signaled the ICC’s willingness to experiment with the traditional format to meet modern needs.

Why Is ICC Reconsidering Test Cricket To Reduce To 4-Day Cricket?

There are several reasons that include logistics, broadcasting revenue, crowd attending Test matches and most importantly the changing nature of format. Last year, Out of 52 Tests, 49 Tests produced results while two resulted in draws due to rain interruptions and one was called off without a ball being bowled. On average, Test matches lasted for just 268 overs against 450 overs per game, roughly equivalent to three full days of cricket.

Only 12 teams play Test cricket, among them four are considered as Test giants which included India, England, Australia and New Zealand. Somewhere South Africa started to improve their stature in red-ball cricket again as they have found the right combination to go with. As a result they will be taking on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting from June 11.

The introduction of the World Test Championship has given rise to results oriented cricket in Tests as well. Under this system, a win is worth 12 points, but a draw garners only four. This has encouraged teams to prepare competitive pitches and use home advantage to a certain extent, hoping reduction in the need for five full days of play.

Four-day Tests offer several benefits for broadcasters and home boards considering the logistics and broadcasting things as it becomes cost savings efficient. Majority of Test matches are not going to the fifth day and hence can be expensive, particularly for smaller cricketing nations. Removing that day could save millions annually in production and logistical costs.

However, critics argue that four-day Tests compromise the sanctity of the format. They see it as a dilution of cricket’s most rigorous and ultimate test of skill, temperament, and endurance. However, this view doesn’t consider the game’s historical flexibility. The sport has evolved before and may need to do so again to remain viable and relevant.