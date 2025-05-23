ENG vs ZIM: England Top-Order Script World Record, Joe Root Completes 13000 Test Runs

Nottingham: England’s top order scripted history after openers Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and no.3 batter Ollie Pope became the first trio in Test history to each score a century in the same innings twice. England trioka achieved a rare feat on day of the one-off Test against minnows Zimbabwe at the Trent Bridge on Thursday, May 22.

England kickstarted their home summer by dominating Zimbabwe on Day 1 by smashing commendable 498 for 3, their fourth highest team total on day 1, in what is Zimbabwe’s first Test in England in 22 years. England hold the record for highest team total on opening day of Test against India in 1936 where they racked up 588/6, followed by 522/2 and 508/8 vs South Africa in 1924 and 1935 respectively.

In what considered to be the dressed rehearsal for a five-match Test series against India, England were asked to bat first and their openers set the stage on fire. Crawley (124) and Duckett (140) both notched their fifth Test hundreds, putting on a mammoth 231-run stand for the opening wicket. Pope, whose place in the Test side had been under scrutiny, silenced doubters with a dominant 169 not out off just 163 deliveries.

Pope is unbeaten on 169 and have a great chance to convert it into a double and cement his place in the side ahead of the upcoming series against India. Former skipper and batting stalwart Joe Root missed out on a big score but achieved a major milestone before getting dismissed on 34. With 28th run in the innings, Joseph Edward Root became the first England batter and overall fifth in Test history to surpass 13,000 runs. He also became the fastest to reach the landmark in terms of ball faced. He took only 22612 to score 13006 runs in red-ball format.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar leads the tally with 15921 runs in Tests, followed by Ricky Ponting (13378), Jacques Kallis (13289), Rahul Dravid (13288).

Coming of a rare Test win against Bangladesh last month, Zimbabwe looked ordinary with the ball. Their attack lacked penetration on a flat Trent Bridge surface. Blessing Muzarabani (111/1), who had impressed with a six-wicket haul in that Bangladesh Test, couldn't replicate his form, and the pace trio of Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, and Victor Nyauchi struggled to contain the flow of runs. Sikandar Raza (93/1) was the most economical bowler conceding runs at under four runs an over, offering some control in an otherwise one-sided day. Wessly Madhevere, who bowled 3 overs, picked up a wicket of opener Duckett.